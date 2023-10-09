Video
Woman dies from snakebite in N’ganj

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent


NARAYANGANJ, Oct 8: A woman died after being bitten by a snake in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shahida Begum, 55, wife of Sirajul Isalm, a resident of Nagerchar area under Araihazar Municipality.
It was known that the woman went to a field to cut grass for her cattle at around 8 am. At that time, a poisonous snake bit her leg, which left Shahida critically injured.

Local people around her came forward and took her to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Araihazar Upazila Health Complex emergency department doctor Abdullah Kamal confirmed the matter.



