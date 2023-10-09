|
Woman dies from snakebite in N’ganj
|
NARAYANGANJ, Oct 8: A woman died after being bitten by a snake in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shahida Begum, 55, wife of Sirajul Isalm, a resident of Nagerchar area under Araihazar Municipality.
Local people around her came forward and took her to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.
Araihazar Upazila Health Complex emergency department doctor Abdullah Kamal confirmed the matter.