

Bridge turns risky at Amtali



The bridge is over the Jugia Khal (canal) at Arpangashia Union in the upazila. It can collapse anytime, disrupting communication between Union Parishad and Upazila town.



According to sources at the LGED-Amtali, this 40-metre bridge was constructed at Tk 22 lakh in 2000. After the construction, the bridge has not been repaired ever. Its railings got broken. The plaster of the dock is also collapsing. Its piling rods have been visible.

Locals said, due to the broken railings, already 8-9 auto-rickshaws fell into the canal, wounding 20-25 people including passengers and drivers. They repaired the broken parts of the bridge for several times at their own cost.



The condition of the bridge pillars is the same. Despite this, heavy vehicles, auto-rickshaws and motor bikes are using the bridge.



People of Patakata, Uttar Patakata, Tarikata, Maddhatarikata, Uttar Tarikata, and Arpangashia Bazar are used to go to the Union Parishad via this bridge road in the east. Using the bridge in the east, several thousands of people of Baliatali, Ghoupkhali, Sombaria Bazar and Jugia Village go to the upazila town and different parts of the country.



A commercial motor cycle rider of Ghoupkhali Village Md Masum said, when he gets on the bridge with passengers, the bridge starts to swing. An auto-driver of Arpangashia Village Miraj Mia said, in the absence of railings, many passengers and drivers got injured in accidents.



A sexagenarian of Jugia Village Kuddus Mia said, "I get scared to get on the bridge."



Arpangashia Union Chairman Soheli Parvin Mala said, there are four villages and the Union Parishad in west side of the bridge while seven ones in the east.



He demanded repairing the bridge soon. If the bridge collapses completely, the communication with the Amtali Upazila town will get disrupted, he added.



AMTALI, BARGUNA, Oct 8: People of 11 villages in Amtali Upazila of the district are using a risky bridge taking life risk.The bridge is over the Jugia Khal (canal) at Arpangashia Union in the upazila. It can collapse anytime, disrupting communication between Union Parishad and Upazila town.According to sources at the LGED-Amtali, this 40-metre bridge was constructed at Tk 22 lakh in 2000. After the construction, the bridge has not been repaired ever. Its railings got broken. The plaster of the dock is also collapsing. Its piling rods have been visible.Locals said, due to the broken railings, already 8-9 auto-rickshaws fell into the canal, wounding 20-25 people including passengers and drivers. They repaired the broken parts of the bridge for several times at their own cost.The condition of the bridge pillars is the same. Despite this, heavy vehicles, auto-rickshaws and motor bikes are using the bridge.People of Patakata, Uttar Patakata, Tarikata, Maddhatarikata, Uttar Tarikata, and Arpangashia Bazar are used to go to the Union Parishad via this bridge road in the east. Using the bridge in the east, several thousands of people of Baliatali, Ghoupkhali, Sombaria Bazar and Jugia Village go to the upazila town and different parts of the country.A commercial motor cycle rider of Ghoupkhali Village Md Masum said, when he gets on the bridge with passengers, the bridge starts to swing. An auto-driver of Arpangashia Village Miraj Mia said, in the absence of railings, many passengers and drivers got injured in accidents.A sexagenarian of Jugia Village Kuddus Mia said, "I get scared to get on the bridge."Arpangashia Union Chairman Soheli Parvin Mala said, there are four villages and the Union Parishad in west side of the bridge while seven ones in the east.He demanded repairing the bridge soon. If the bridge collapses completely, the communication with the Amtali Upazila town will get disrupted, he added.