North Korea to let doping officials back in for testing







North Korea has been largely closed off from the outside world since early 2020, when it shut its borders because of the Covid pandemic.



The World Anti-Doping Agency declared North Korea's national anti-doping body "non-compliant" in 2021 because it was unable to get its testers into the country and imposed sanctions.

But border restrictions appear to be easing slightly and OCA acting director general Vinod Kumar Tiwari told reporters in Hangzhou: "North Korea has written a letter to them very recently telling them that the borders have opened and they can send their doping control officers for the testing. �AFP



