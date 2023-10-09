Leicester, Ipswich pull clear at top of Championship







Promoted from League One last season, Ipswich are on course for a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2002.



Conor Chaplin, Brandon Williams, Nathan Broadhead and Kayden Jackson struck to give Kieran McKenna's men a ninth win in 11 games back in the second tier.

"We had a threat right throughout the game with some great goals and we have to take a lot of positives," said McKenna.



"The players deserve a lot of credit, not just today, but certainly across this block of games."



Leicester now have taken 30 points from a possible 33 under new boss Enzo Maresca.



Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy were on target for the Foxes, who open up a 10-point cushion over third-placed Preston.

"A complicated game, a complicated win," said Maresca.



"When the opponent sits back, it's complicated to find a solution, because they have 11 players and there's no space.



"The important thing is that we continue to try and we found the (first) goal."



Sunderland were stunned by a 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the Wear-Tees derby.



A red card for Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil in first-half stoppage time for protesting towards the referee proved the turning point in the game.



Boro took full advantage as goals from Sam Greenwood, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss continued a turnaround in form for Michael Carrick's men.



"It was a surprise to see it," said Carrick of the red card. "I don't know what's gone on, we just had to make the most of it."



Leeds are up to fifth after seeing off Bristol City 2-1 at Elland Road.



Daniel James and Joel Piroe were on target as Daniel Farke's side secured their fourth win in six league games.



By contrast to Leicester and Leeds, Southampton have made a slow start after their relegation from the Premier League.



The Saints were held 1-1 at home by second-bottom Rotherham despite going in front after just two minutes through Stuart Armstrong as Jordan Hughill levelled for the Millers.



Sheffield Wednesday, who sacked manager Xisco Munoz this week, remain without a win all season after a 0-0 draw at home to Huddersfield.



QPR also remain in the bottom three after a 4-0 thrashing by Blackburn.



Norwich, Hull and Cardiff all missed the chance to move into the playoff places after being held by Coventry, Millwall and Watford respectively. �AFP



