Prankster sparks security fear at India, Australia WC game







British YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis stunned the crowd of around 30,000 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium when he appeared wearing a blue India team shirt with "Jarvo 69" written on the back.



Kohli appeared to speak with Jarvis before security escorted him away.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said they will consider "if additional security measures are required to prevent it happening again".



"The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hand of the Indian authorities." �AFP



CHENNAI, OCT 8: A pitch invader breached heavy security and fencing to break onto the field at the Cricket World Cup game between India and Australia on Sunday, getting to within touching distance of players including superstar Virat Kohli.British YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis stunned the crowd of around 30,000 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium when he appeared wearing a blue India team shirt with "Jarvo 69" written on the back.Kohli appeared to speak with Jarvis before security escorted him away.The International Cricket Council (ICC) said they will consider "if additional security measures are required to prevent it happening again"."The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hand of the Indian authorities." �AFP