Stocks continue to fall on selling pressure

Stocks fell for second consecutive day as all the indicators declined on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) as the dominant small investors continued to sell off their shares for cash to cushion the raging inflation.At the close of the trading DSEX, the main index of the DSEdecreased by 24.48 points to 6,237. The DSES Shariah index fell by 4.55 points to 1,251 and DS-30 index also decreased by 6.93 points to 2,130.8 crore 15 lakh 27 thousand 900 shares and mutual funds were traded in the marke. The transactions also decreased to Tk 367.84 crore from Tk 389.67 crore transactions posted on Thursday.At the CSE, its main index decreased by 54.24 points to 18,477. Shares and units of 109 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased for 8, decreased for 78 and remained unchanged for 23.At the end of the day, Tk 15.40 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. Shares of Tk 10.6 crore were traded on the day.