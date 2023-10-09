bKash offers up to 20pc instant cash back on Puja shopping







A customer can enjoy a cashback of up to BDT 200 per day and a maximum of BDT 300 during the campaign period by making payment through bKash for shopping and dining.



The offer can be availed through bKash app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway (PGW). Details of the brands and their outlets can be found in bKash's website: https://www.bkash.com/campaign/puja-shopping.

Customers can learn about all the existing offers from bKash app's 'offer' section including this instant cashback offer of Puja shopping.



They can also go to 'bKash map' and click on 'offer' section under 'merchant' option where they can find nearby outlets and location with bKash offers.



To make payment through bKash app, customers need to tap on 'make payment' icon from the home screen, then enter merchant number or scan the QR Code at the merchant point directly.



bKash offers up to 20% instant cashback at more than 3,000 outlets of lifestyle, footwear, electronics, accessories, online shops and restaurants by making payment through bKash on the occasion of Durga Puja festival. Started on October 5, the offer will be available till October 24, 2023, says a press release.A customer can enjoy a cashback of up to BDT 200 per day and a maximum of BDT 300 during the campaign period by making payment through bKash for shopping and dining.The offer can be availed through bKash app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway (PGW). Details of the brands and their outlets can be found in bKash's website: https://www.bkash.com/campaign/puja-shopping.Customers can learn about all the existing offers from bKash app's 'offer' section including this instant cashback offer of Puja shopping.They can also go to 'bKash map' and click on 'offer' section under 'merchant' option where they can find nearby outlets and location with bKash offers.To make payment through bKash app, customers need to tap on 'make payment' icon from the home screen, then enter merchant number or scan the QR Code at the merchant point directly.