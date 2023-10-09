Union Bank holds 3rd quarterly business review meeting







A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Limited inaugurated the 3rd quarterly business review meeting 2023 of Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Mymensingh Division and Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur and Chandpur District as chief guest in Head Office, Gulshan-1, Dhaka recently, says a press release.In his welcome address, Chowdhury, congratulate all participants for success of 3rd quarter business and advised them to achieve all Business Target for 2023 through providing best services.Deputy Managing Director Shafiuddin Ahmed, SEVP Md Golam Mostafa and EVP Md. Mainul Islam Chowdhury were present as special guests.Besides, Heads of Divisional of Head Office, Branch Managers of Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Mymensingh Division and Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur and Chandpur District of the bank were also present at the conference.