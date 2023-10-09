

Padma Bank opens sub branch at Gazipur Chorasta



The activities of the Gazipur Chowrasta sub-branch will be conducted under the Uttara branch of Dhaka. The branch is located at Jamila Ayanul Tower, Dhaka Road, Chandana Chowrasta, Gazipur Sadar.



DMD and Chief Business Officer Dr. Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin of Padma bank inaugurated the sub-branch.

He said, "Padma Bank is giving loans to small, medium, and agricultural sectors of the country so that the bank can be partner in the socio-economic development of the country as well as the economic emancipation of the youth.



He added, there are many marginal areas of the country where no bank branch or sub-branch has yet been opened. So, Padma Bank will set up branches or sub-branches there for the economic development of the people of those areas.



Shafiqul Islam, Head of Retail Banking Division & Senior officials of different departments of Bank, local dignitaries, social workers, and people from different walks of life was also present.



All types of banking services, including opening of bank accounts, cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque book and pay order issue, clearing cheque and pay order deposits, deposit and loan facilities, real-time online banking facilities and utility bill deposits, are available in the sub-branch.



Address: Jamila Ayanul Tower (1st Floor), Opposite Pashmi Sweater, Dhaka Road, Chandna Chowrasta, Gazipur Sadar, Gazipur.



Padma Bank Limited officially inaugurated a modern, technology-based sub-branch to make financial transactions easier and faster for traders and locals at Gazipur Chorasta in Gazipur recently, says a press release.The activities of the Gazipur Chowrasta sub-branch will be conducted under the Uttara branch of Dhaka. The branch is located at Jamila Ayanul Tower, Dhaka Road, Chandana Chowrasta, Gazipur Sadar.DMD and Chief Business Officer Dr. Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin of Padma bank inaugurated the sub-branch.He said, "Padma Bank is giving loans to small, medium, and agricultural sectors of the country so that the bank can be partner in the socio-economic development of the country as well as the economic emancipation of the youth.He added, there are many marginal areas of the country where no bank branch or sub-branch has yet been opened. So, Padma Bank will set up branches or sub-branches there for the economic development of the people of those areas.Shafiqul Islam, Head of Retail Banking Division & Senior officials of different departments of Bank, local dignitaries, social workers, and people from different walks of life was also present.All types of banking services, including opening of bank accounts, cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque book and pay order issue, clearing cheque and pay order deposits, deposit and loan facilities, real-time online banking facilities and utility bill deposits, are available in the sub-branch.Address: Jamila Ayanul Tower (1st Floor), Opposite Pashmi Sweater, Dhaka Road, Chandna Chowrasta, Gazipur Sadar, Gazipur.