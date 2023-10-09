Video
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

Embracing the enchanting mid-autumn atmosphere, OPPO, the global pioneer in smartphone technology, has announce a significant price reduction for the OPPO A17, making it more accessible to smartphone enthusiasts.

In addition to this exciting news, OPPO is introducing a mega lottery offer, presenting users with the chance to win OPPO devices at an astonishing price of only Tk 1, along with exclusive prizes such as Shakib Al Hasan t-shirts and internet data.
 
This limited-time offer is available from October 1 to October 15, 2023, exclusively for customers purchasing the OPPO A78 or the OPPO A58 series, says a press release.

With a vision to make cutting-edge technology affordable for everyone, OPPO has lowered the price of the OPPO A17 to Tk 14,990, down from its previous price of Tk 16,990.



