

Zenith Islami Life Ins holds annual confce



Chairman of the company and former member of Parliament, Faridunnahar Laili was present as the chief guest at the event. Chief Executive Officer of the company and Acting Secretary General of Bangladesh Insurance Forum SM Nuruzzaman presided over the meeting.



ATM Enayet Ullah, Vice Chairman of Zenith Islami Life Insurance, Director Naziat Alam and Independent Director Kazi Md Mortuza Ali were present as special guests in the conference.

About 1300 successful business development officers selected by the company from all over the country participated in this annual conference, along with head office department heads.



The conference included handover of checks worth around Tk 8 lakh for death claims and health insurance claims, training workshops and awards to qualified development officers.



The company chairman said, "Zenith Islami Life will be the top among domestic insurance companies in protecting customer interests. He said, in a decade of establishment, we have already been able to gain the trust of the customers by providing fast customer service and payment of insurance claims."



She also said, "Zenith Islami Life has taken various steps to gain customer trust. Online premium payment system, collection of premium through mobile banking, website and apps in Bengali to make all information related to the policy simple to the customer, quick payment of death claims, regular payment of SB, payment of overdue claims."



She said, "New plans are being adopted in keeping with the times. We have already paid insurance claims of more than Tk19 crore. It is a milestone as a fourth generation company. We are determined to maintain its continuity."



SM Nuruzzaman said, "We are making all kinds of efforts to speed up customer service. The insurance document is issued immediately after the policy is made. Insurance claims are being settled online for the benefit of customers."



Mentioning that Zenith Islami Life has no insurance claim pending, he said, "Our customers do not have to suffer any kind of harassment to get insurance claim. No need to waste time. Our customers' insurance claim money goes to their bank on time without any complications."



SM Nuruzzaman also said that Zenith Islami Life is a completely online based life insurance company. We pay insurance claims to customers without executive receipt. The total insurance claims paid by the company so far is more than Tk19 crore.



He said, our IT activities are being managed through ERP software. Providing e-receipt. A call center has been set up. We have online accounts with 17 banks along with mobile banking facility for easy premium payment.



The annual conference of Zenith Islami Life Insurance Limited - 2023 was held at Cox's Bazar, the world's longest beach. The event was organized at Hotel Sea-Palace on Saturday.Chairman of the company and former member of Parliament, Faridunnahar Laili was present as the chief guest at the event. Chief Executive Officer of the company and Acting Secretary General of Bangladesh Insurance Forum SM Nuruzzaman presided over the meeting.ATM Enayet Ullah, Vice Chairman of Zenith Islami Life Insurance, Director Naziat Alam and Independent Director Kazi Md Mortuza Ali were present as special guests in the conference.About 1300 successful business development officers selected by the company from all over the country participated in this annual conference, along with head office department heads.The conference included handover of checks worth around Tk 8 lakh for death claims and health insurance claims, training workshops and awards to qualified development officers.The company chairman said, "Zenith Islami Life will be the top among domestic insurance companies in protecting customer interests. He said, in a decade of establishment, we have already been able to gain the trust of the customers by providing fast customer service and payment of insurance claims."She also said, "Zenith Islami Life has taken various steps to gain customer trust. Online premium payment system, collection of premium through mobile banking, website and apps in Bengali to make all information related to the policy simple to the customer, quick payment of death claims, regular payment of SB, payment of overdue claims."She said, "New plans are being adopted in keeping with the times. We have already paid insurance claims of more than Tk19 crore. It is a milestone as a fourth generation company. We are determined to maintain its continuity."SM Nuruzzaman said, "We are making all kinds of efforts to speed up customer service. The insurance document is issued immediately after the policy is made. Insurance claims are being settled online for the benefit of customers."Mentioning that Zenith Islami Life has no insurance claim pending, he said, "Our customers do not have to suffer any kind of harassment to get insurance claim. No need to waste time. Our customers' insurance claim money goes to their bank on time without any complications."SM Nuruzzaman also said that Zenith Islami Life is a completely online based life insurance company. We pay insurance claims to customers without executive receipt. The total insurance claims paid by the company so far is more than Tk19 crore.He said, our IT activities are being managed through ERP software. Providing e-receipt. A call center has been set up. We have online accounts with 17 banks along with mobile banking facility for easy premium payment.