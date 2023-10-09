Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 October, 2023, 1:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Zenith Islami Life Ins holds annual confce

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Correspondent

Zenith Islami Life Ins holds annual confce

Zenith Islami Life Ins holds annual confce

The annual conference of Zenith Islami Life Insurance Limited - 2023 was held at Cox's Bazar, the world's longest beach. The event was organized at Hotel Sea-Palace on Saturday.

Chairman of the company and former member of Parliament, Faridunnahar Laili was present as the chief guest at the event. Chief Executive Officer of the company and Acting Secretary General of Bangladesh Insurance Forum SM Nuruzzaman presided over the meeting.

ATM Enayet Ullah, Vice Chairman of Zenith Islami Life Insurance, Director Naziat Alam and Independent Director Kazi Md Mortuza Ali were present as special guests in the conference.

About 1300 successful business development officers selected by the company from all over the country participated in this annual conference, along with head office department heads.

The conference included handover of checks worth around Tk 8 lakh for death claims and health insurance claims, training workshops and awards to qualified development officers.

The company chairman said, "Zenith Islami Life will be the top among domestic insurance companies in protecting customer interests. He said, in a decade of establishment, we have already been able to gain the trust of the customers by providing fast customer service and payment of insurance claims."

She also said, "Zenith Islami Life has taken various steps to gain customer trust. Online premium payment system, collection of premium through mobile banking, website and apps in Bengali to make all information related to the policy simple to the customer, quick payment of death claims, regular payment of SB, payment of overdue claims."

She said, "New plans are being adopted in keeping with the times. We have already paid insurance claims of more than Tk19 crore. It is a milestone as a fourth generation company. We are determined to maintain its continuity."

SM Nuruzzaman said, "We are making all kinds of efforts to speed up customer service. The insurance document is issued immediately after the policy is made. Insurance claims are being settled online for the benefit of customers."

Mentioning that Zenith Islami Life has no insurance claim pending, he said, "Our customers do not have to suffer any kind of harassment to get insurance claim. No need to waste time. Our customers' insurance claim money goes to their bank on time without any complications."

SM Nuruzzaman also said that Zenith Islami Life is a completely online based life insurance company. We pay insurance claims to customers without executive receipt. The total insurance claims paid by the company so far is more than Tk19 crore.

He said, our IT activities are being managed through ERP software. Providing e-receipt. A call center has been set up. We have online accounts with 17 banks along with mobile banking facility for easy premium payment.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Huawei informs about new solutions for aviation, rail industries
ICB Asset Mgmt Co approves 150pc dividend
Sundarban Express signs business deal with FedEx
Abu Dhabi’s IHC raises stake in India’s Adani Enterprises
Major airlines cancel dozens of flights to Tel Aviv
Stocks continue to fall on selling pressure
bKash offers up to 20pc instant cash back on Puja shopping
Union Bank holds 3rd quarterly business review meeting


Latest News
Saju, Pinku nominated for by-polls in two constituencies
Jubo League man 'shot dead' in Ctg
Govt allows import of 5cr more eggs
World reacts to Israel-Gaza war
India register great win over Australia getting up from rubble
Trawler capsizes in Meghna: One more body recovered, two still missing
Captain Shakib absorbs pressure to keep Bangladesh aloft
Bangladesh's garment exports to US fell by 21.77% in Jan-Aug
BNP makes mockery over democracy, election: Quader
No one put BNP in power: Hasan
Most Read News
Tradeoff between yarn and RMG made of jhuts
What are international environmental law principles?
PK Halder jailed for 22 years
Why only private sector employees will bear the burden of taxes
Tokyo wants dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar
268 Biman passengers stuck in Dubai for over 10 hrs
Israeli air strikes on Gaza: Palestinian death toll climbs to 232
Rosatom creates awareness in Iswardi schools ahead of nuclear fuel handover
Couple, 19-month-old baby burnt in N'ganj house fire
US-Israel discussions on military aid 'very much underway': White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft