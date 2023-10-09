Walton to join trade show Canton Fair in China for 3rd time







Walton is the only Bangladeshi company going to showcase 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled world-class advanced technologies consumer electronics at this prestigious trade show.



The 134th Canton Fair autumn session will start from 15th October this year at Canton Fair Complex in the Guangzhou City. The fair will be continued till November 4, 2023 in three phases, says a press release.

Under the supervision of China's Ministry of Commerce, this mega trade show has been held in April and October every year for 66 years.



The first phase of this autumn fair will be held from 15 to 19 October where electronics and household electrical appliances, lighting equipment, vehicles and spare parts, machinery and hardware and tools products will be displayed.



Walton's Mega Pavilion will be set up at the Canton Fair's International Pavilion in the Electronics and Household Electrical Appliances category.



At the 5-day long first phase of Cantor Fair, 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged European ACC brand and Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton brand's world-class advanced appliances will be showcased at Walton pavilion.



The displayable products are huge energy saving advanced features refrigerators, air conditioners featured with voice control and digital display, rechargeable fans, ceiling fans etc.



Walton Global Business Unit's Vice-President and Chief Coordinator of Walton Pavilion at Canton Fair Abdur Rouf said, "Walton is the only Bangladeshi company participated in Canton Fair. For the 3rd time, we are participating in this prestigious trade show.



Earlier in 2016 and 2017, Walton took part in Canton Fair and gained huge success and praise from the global buyers by displaying highest standard state-of-the-art technologies consumer electronics. We hope that this time Walton will also achieve great success in the Canton Fair."



Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tofail Ahmed said, "Walton is now the leading electronics brand in the domestic market. Now, our target is to establish Walton as one of the best global electronics brand around the world by 2030.



As a part of the initiatives for achieving that vision, we are participating in the world's renowned trade shows in different countries, including Europe and America, with the world's best quality products. We are ready to challenge any global brand with high quality products.



Walton Air Conditioner's CBO Tanvir Rahman said, "Participating in the Canton Fair will further bright the image of Walton and Bangladesh as well.



Canton Fair is the world's top platform where more than three lakhs traders and buyers come from almost every country in the world. Walton will get a best opportunity for creating business relationship with those global buyers.



Bangladeshi global electronics brand Walton for the third time is going to take part in the world's largest trade 'China Import and Export Fair,' popularly known as 'Canton Fair' around the world.Walton is the only Bangladeshi company going to showcase 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled world-class advanced technologies consumer electronics at this prestigious trade show.The 134th Canton Fair autumn session will start from 15th October this year at Canton Fair Complex in the Guangzhou City. The fair will be continued till November 4, 2023 in three phases, says a press release.Under the supervision of China's Ministry of Commerce, this mega trade show has been held in April and October every year for 66 years.The first phase of this autumn fair will be held from 15 to 19 October where electronics and household electrical appliances, lighting equipment, vehicles and spare parts, machinery and hardware and tools products will be displayed.Walton's Mega Pavilion will be set up at the Canton Fair's International Pavilion in the Electronics and Household Electrical Appliances category.At the 5-day long first phase of Cantor Fair, 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged European ACC brand and Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton brand's world-class advanced appliances will be showcased at Walton pavilion.The displayable products are huge energy saving advanced features refrigerators, air conditioners featured with voice control and digital display, rechargeable fans, ceiling fans etc.Walton Global Business Unit's Vice-President and Chief Coordinator of Walton Pavilion at Canton Fair Abdur Rouf said, "Walton is the only Bangladeshi company participated in Canton Fair. For the 3rd time, we are participating in this prestigious trade show.Earlier in 2016 and 2017, Walton took part in Canton Fair and gained huge success and praise from the global buyers by displaying highest standard state-of-the-art technologies consumer electronics. We hope that this time Walton will also achieve great success in the Canton Fair."Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tofail Ahmed said, "Walton is now the leading electronics brand in the domestic market. Now, our target is to establish Walton as one of the best global electronics brand around the world by 2030.As a part of the initiatives for achieving that vision, we are participating in the world's renowned trade shows in different countries, including Europe and America, with the world's best quality products. We are ready to challenge any global brand with high quality products.Walton Air Conditioner's CBO Tanvir Rahman said, "Participating in the Canton Fair will further bright the image of Walton and Bangladesh as well.Canton Fair is the world's top platform where more than three lakhs traders and buyers come from almost every country in the world. Walton will get a best opportunity for creating business relationship with those global buyers.