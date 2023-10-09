India’s electronics brand TAGG is now in BD







As such, their products are now officially available in Bangladesh. DX Group, Bangladesh's Largest distribution company, will distribute TAGG's range of products across all major markets, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Barishal, says a press release.



TAGG offers a selection of two TWS and four Smartwatches. TAGG's Digital Lifestyle gadget is poised to captivate the nation's tech enthusiasts, thanks to its affordable pricing and enticing features, as anticipated by DX Group.

TAGG offers two distinctive TWS models: the 'Rogue 200GT' and the 'Liberty Buds.' The 'Rogue 200GT' caters specifically to gamers, delivering a 360-Degree Surround and Hi-Fi Sound experience, enhanced by Quick-Pair Technology.



Its Super COOL RGB Effects add a dynamic dimension to the gaming experience, all for a price of BDT 2299.



On the other hand, the 'Liberty Buds' boasts a 10m Dynamic Driver that ensures rich, immersive music with a powerful bass.



With Instant Pairing and Fast Charging technology, it provides a convenient solution for rapid device charging, all at a price of BDT 1999.



