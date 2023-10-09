

PRAN joins fair in Germany to expand export market



Over 7800 companies from more than 118 countries participated in the fair held at Koelnmesse Exhibition Center in Cologne, Germany.



The five-day fair began on Saturday. Numerous renowned food dealers and distributors from various countries have already confirmed their attendance, says a press release.

Golam Rasul, Executive Director (Europe and USA) of PRAN Export, said this year, PRAN is displaying over 500 products under nine categories including Confectionery, Biscuits, Juice and Beverage and Culinary.



More than20 new products including Marshmello, Potata Cheese biscuit, Potata BBQ flavored biscuit, Korean Kimchi Noodles, and Gum Ball machine will be displayed to the visitors.



He also said, "We have big expectations from the Anuga because it has been happening on a large scale this year after the corona pandemic.



Dealers and distributors, from every corner of the globe, participating in the exhibition and the fair is an opportunity to showcase our products to existing customers as well as new customers."



Kamruzzaman Kamal, Marketing Director at PRAN-RFL Group said, "The main purpose of participating in the exhibition is to expand the export market. We want to spread our products all over the world. Anuga Fair is a big platform in this regard.



Another reason behind the participation is to increase the number of PRAN products in the famous chain shops across Europe.



Manufacturers display their products and on the other hand, buyers get ideas about products of different brands."



Currently, PRAN Group is exporting its product to 145 countries across the globe. PRAN-RFL Group received the export trophy for consecutive 19 times for its contribution to the export sector.



