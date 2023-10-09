Govt allows 5 firms to import 5 crore more eggs







According to notification, considering the situation, five organizations have been selected to import a total of five crore eggs, subject to compliance with the conditions of the Import Policy Order 2021-24.



It aims at increasing supply of eggs in the market and to keep the market price stable, The authorized companies are - Union Venture Limited, JFJ Paradise Connection, Like Enterprises, M/s Lucky Enterprises and M/s Pinky Traders.

On September 21, the Ministry of Commerce approved the import of 6 crore eggs. According to the instructions of the Commerce Ministry, the companies that have been allowed to import eggs are Cheese Gallery, Popular Trade Syndicate, M/s Ripa Enterprise, SM Corporation, BDS Corporation and M/s Juneur Traders.



Sources said that the government has allowed the import of these eggs under 5 conditions. They are - eggs must be imported from countries free of avian influenza or bird flu.



A certificate free from competent authority designated or empowered by the government of the exporting country shall be submitted for each shipment of imported eggs to the effect that these eggs are avian influenza or bird flu harmful bacteria.



To pay the duties or taxes prescribed by the government. Prohibited goods cannot be imported. Other regulations of the government must be followed.



