TCB to start selling onion at Tk 35 per kg from today







According to a press release of the TCB, the corporation will start selling onion among its family card holders in Dhaka metropolitan area in phases based on the experiences of the last few years and also considering the lean season of this essential item.



But, such operation will continue subject to the arrival of imported consignments of onion while a consumer can buy maximum 2 kgs of onion at a time.

The release said out of the one crore TCB family card holders across the country, the family card holders in the Dhaka metropolitan area would be able to buy maximum 2 kgs of onion per month at a subsidized rate. �BSS



