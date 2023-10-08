Govt fixed rates fail to stem rising onion, potato prices







Retailers are now selling local onions for Tk 95 to Tk 100 per kilogram. They assert that the price has been increasing for the past three to four days at the wholesale level.



On August 19, the Indian government imposed a 40 per cent duty on onion exports, causing a sudden surge in the price of this commodity. The unprecedented price of local onions has now reached Tk 100 per kg.

In the meantime, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that enforcing the fixed price of onions was not feasible. While speaking to journalists in Rangpur on Friday, he said, "The target we had set couldn't be achieved." Nonetheless, the Directorate of Consumer Protection continues its efforts to ensure that the prices set by the ministry are implemented.



However, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi also mentioned that everything is running smoothly, and product prices are under control. The government had set prices for potatoes, onions, and eggs three weeks ago, but the announcement hasn't been adhered to, and no one is accepting the government's fixed prices.



The price of Indian onions has also reached Tk 80 per kg. On September 13, the Ministry of Commerce fixed the price of local onions at Tk 64 to Tk 65 per kg. At that time, taking into account the onion production cost ranging from Tk 33 to Tk 44, the wholesale price was set at Tk 53, with a maximum retail price of Tk 65. The National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate is conducting daily market raids to enforce these rates, but onions are still not being sold at the fixed prices.



On Saturday, Moghbazar, Mohammadpur, Banani DNCC Kachha Bazar, and Karwan Bazar were found to be selling onions for Tk 95 to Tk 100 per kg, which is Tk 31 to Tk 35 higher than the government's set price. Last Thursday, these onions were sold for Tk 90 to Tk 95. Besides local onions, the price of Indian onions is also high, with buyers having to pay Tk 75 to Tk 80 per kilogram for imported onions.



According to data from the government agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of local onions has increased by 113 per cent, while the price of imported onions has risen by 114 per cent.



Rabiul Alam, an onion and garlic trader in Karwan Bazar, told the Daily Observer that the onion market has been hot for a week, and retailers can't make more than Tk 5 per kilogram now.



Mizanur Rahman of Shanir Akhara visited the Jatrabari wholesale market and expressed disappointment.



He said, "The prices of goods in the market have increased instead of decreasing. When will the prices of goods decrease? The government couldn't reduce the prices of onions and potatoes; instead, they have increased. This increase suggests that more hikes are on the way, with onions at Tk 100 and green chillies at Tk 300 per kilogram being particularly surprising.



Experts point out that people are increasingly struggling with the high prices of everyday products.



The prices of all commodities in the market have been rising for several months, and government officials are only announcing prices and not effectively controlling them. Many people from the poor and middle class are being forced to cut back on essential food items.



Various markets in the capital were visited, and it was found that beans are being sold for Tk 200 per kilogram, while cauliflower and cabbage are being sold for £60 each.



The government set prices for potatoes, but sellers are not adhering to them. On September 14, the price of potatoes per kilogram was fixed at Tk 35 to Tk 36 in the retail market, but it is being sold for Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kilogram.



In the market, carrots are priced at Tk 120, brinjal at Tk 90, tomatoes at Tk 120, cucumbers at Tk 70, and green papaya at Tk 30 per kilogram. Additionally, gourds are being sold for Tk 100 each, kakrol at Tk 80 per kilogram, and potal at Tk 70 per kilogram.

The cost of local onions has increased by Tk 5 per kilogram and has reached the century mark.Retailers are now selling local onions for Tk 95 to Tk 100 per kilogram. They assert that the price has been increasing for the past three to four days at the wholesale level.On August 19, the Indian government imposed a 40 per cent duty on onion exports, causing a sudden surge in the price of this commodity. The unprecedented price of local onions has now reached Tk 100 per kg.In the meantime, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that enforcing the fixed price of onions was not feasible. While speaking to journalists in Rangpur on Friday, he said, "The target we had set couldn't be achieved." Nonetheless, the Directorate of Consumer Protection continues its efforts to ensure that the prices set by the ministry are implemented.However, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi also mentioned that everything is running smoothly, and product prices are under control. The government had set prices for potatoes, onions, and eggs three weeks ago, but the announcement hasn't been adhered to, and no one is accepting the government's fixed prices.The price of Indian onions has also reached Tk 80 per kg. On September 13, the Ministry of Commerce fixed the price of local onions at Tk 64 to Tk 65 per kg. At that time, taking into account the onion production cost ranging from Tk 33 to Tk 44, the wholesale price was set at Tk 53, with a maximum retail price of Tk 65. The National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate is conducting daily market raids to enforce these rates, but onions are still not being sold at the fixed prices.On Saturday, Moghbazar, Mohammadpur, Banani DNCC Kachha Bazar, and Karwan Bazar were found to be selling onions for Tk 95 to Tk 100 per kg, which is Tk 31 to Tk 35 higher than the government's set price. Last Thursday, these onions were sold for Tk 90 to Tk 95. Besides local onions, the price of Indian onions is also high, with buyers having to pay Tk 75 to Tk 80 per kilogram for imported onions.According to data from the government agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of local onions has increased by 113 per cent, while the price of imported onions has risen by 114 per cent.Rabiul Alam, an onion and garlic trader in Karwan Bazar, told the Daily Observer that the onion market has been hot for a week, and retailers can't make more than Tk 5 per kilogram now.Mizanur Rahman of Shanir Akhara visited the Jatrabari wholesale market and expressed disappointment.He said, "The prices of goods in the market have increased instead of decreasing. When will the prices of goods decrease? The government couldn't reduce the prices of onions and potatoes; instead, they have increased. This increase suggests that more hikes are on the way, with onions at Tk 100 and green chillies at Tk 300 per kilogram being particularly surprising.Experts point out that people are increasingly struggling with the high prices of everyday products.The prices of all commodities in the market have been rising for several months, and government officials are only announcing prices and not effectively controlling them. Many people from the poor and middle class are being forced to cut back on essential food items.Various markets in the capital were visited, and it was found that beans are being sold for Tk 200 per kilogram, while cauliflower and cabbage are being sold for £60 each.The government set prices for potatoes, but sellers are not adhering to them. On September 14, the price of potatoes per kilogram was fixed at Tk 35 to Tk 36 in the retail market, but it is being sold for Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kilogram.In the market, carrots are priced at Tk 120, brinjal at Tk 90, tomatoes at Tk 120, cucumbers at Tk 70, and green papaya at Tk 30 per kilogram. Additionally, gourds are being sold for Tk 100 each, kakrol at Tk 80 per kilogram, and potal at Tk 70 per kilogram.