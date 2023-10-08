Preparations completed to hold participatory polls: CEC





Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Saturday that all preparations had been completed to hold free, fair, peaceful and participatory election.



Speaking at a meeting for exchanging views with field level officers, he said, now support of the government is important.





He encouraged the officials to share their experiences, focusing on the progress of election preparations and the areas that require attention.



The CEC said that there will be no shortage of efforts to hold free, fair, peaceful and participatory election.



The discussion took place with regional election officials, senior officers and district election officials, to address issues related to field level preparations, polling stations, and the voter list.



EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said that special attention would be given to maintain law and order.



He said, "Diverse challenges may exist in each district, and the Election Commission is taking cognizance of these issues."



Ashok said, "Election officials did not ask for additional benefits but only regular ones."

