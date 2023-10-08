Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 11:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Preparations completed to hold participatory polls: CEC

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent


Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Saturday that all preparations had been completed to hold free, fair, peaceful and participatory election.

Speaking at a meeting for exchanging views with field level officers, he said, now support of the government is important.
He said, "Exercising the right to vote freely, depends on effective coordination among the administration, law enforcement agencies, and the Election Commission."

He encouraged the officials to share their experiences, focusing on the progress of election preparations and the areas that require attention.

The CEC said that there will be no shortage of efforts to hold free, fair, peaceful and participatory election.

The discussion took place with regional election officials, senior officers and district election officials, to address issues related to field level preparations, polling stations, and the voter list.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said that special attention would be given to maintain law and order.

He said, "Diverse challenges may exist in each district, and the Election Commission is taking cognizance of these issues."

Ashok said, "Election officials did not ask for additional benefits but only regular ones."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Govt fixed rates fail to stem rising onion, potato prices
T-3 of HSIA to transform capabilities: EU envoy
How the Hamas attack on Israel unfolded
Preparations completed to hold participatory polls: CEC
Japan to continue to support BD to boost connectivity: Komura Masahiro
Mixed world reactions to attack by Palestinian Hamas on Israel
IRI, NDI pre-polls assessment team arrives in city
Tigers start WC mission trouncing Afghans


Latest News
Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS playoff contention
Couple, minor child burnt in N'ganj gas leak fire
Multiple quakes in Afghanistan kills 'about 120'
India and Australia commence campaigns with blockbuster clash
Dhaka’s air quality ‘unhealthy’ for 3 consecutive days
Israeli air strikes on Gaza: Palestinian death toll climbs to 232
South Africa clinch 102-run victory against Sri Lanka
Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions
Motorcyclist killed in Moulvibazar road mishap
Younger son 'involved in murder of father' remanded
Most Read News
Putin says skipped BRICS summit to avoid ‘political show’
Impacts of 4IR on Bangladesh
State appeals to extend Adilur, Elan's jail term
Miraz thanks Shakib after being Player of the Match
Shakib overtakes his 'sir'
Soft opening of Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal
At least 198 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza
Bangladesh to become int'l aviation hub for its location: PM
Bangladesh bowl Afghanistan out for 156
The Obstacle Is the Way
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft