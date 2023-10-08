Video
Japan to continue to support BD to boost connectivity: Komura Masahiro

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Diplomatic Correspondent

Japan will continue its support to Bangladesh to  strengthen connectivity for "peace, stability and prosperity" of the region and the international community.

"Located at the nexus of Southeast Asia and the subcontinent, Bangladesh is an important partner in realising the Free and Open Indo-Pacific," Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Komura Masahiro, said on Saturday, according a Japanese Embassy release.

He was speaking at a soft opening of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's (HSIA) third terminal with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Mahbub Ali, and other ministers and officials were present.

Japan has been actively engaged in the development of major infrastructure to enhance regional connectivity, including Dhaka Metro Rail, Matarbari Deep Sea Port, and the third terminal of Dhaka Airport under the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt Initiative.

Japan's Vice-Minister for International Affairs of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Atsushi Uehara, and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Iwama Kiminori, also attended the ceremony.

"I would like to congratulate the soft-opening of HSIA's third terminal. Japan and Bangladesh have had a very close relationship since the establishment of diplomatic relations, as symbolised by the flags of both countries," Atsushi Uehara said.

In April, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched strategic partnership when she visited Japan, he added.

 "The new bilateral relations are progressing in a variety of areas, including defence equipment cooperation and joint research toward a possible EPA," he said.

In September, direct flights were launched connecting Dhaka with Tokyo, which both countries had been longing for.

"It is expected to further invigorate human traffic and contribute to further expansion of investment by Japanese companies," he said.




