Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 11:08 AM
IRI, NDI pre-polls assessment team arrives in city

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Diplomatic Correspondent

A six-member delegation of International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI), a joint pre-election assessment mission (PEAM), arrived Dhaka on Saturday to assess the status of electoral preparations.

Following the conclusion of its visit, the PEAM will provide its key findings and practical recommendations ahead of the elections expected in January 2024.

The delegation comprised with the international experts, including Karl F Inderfurth, former Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs, Bonnie Glick, former Deputy USAID Administrator, Maria Chin Abdullah, former Member of the Malaysia House of Representatives, Jamil Jaffer, former Associate Counsel to the President, Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI Regional Director for Asia-Pacific and Johanna Kao, IRI Senior Director, Asia-Pacific Division will conduct a joint pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) from October 8-12 in Bangladesh to conduct an independent and impartial assessment over the pre-election situation.

During its stay in Dhaka, the PEAM delegation will meet with a diverse range of election stakeholders including the Bangladesh Election Commission, government officials, political party leaders, and civil society organizations, among others, according to NDI and IRI, according to a press release.
 
  The activities of the Mission will be conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation (DoP), and are possible thanks to the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the release said.



