

Tigers start WC mission trouncing Afghans



Bangladesh won the toss earlier in the morning and invited Afghanistan to bat first. Afghanistan got a good start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran posted 47 runs together from 8.1 overs. Zadran was the first batter to get out on 22 off 25. Rahmat Shah then joined Gurbaz on the pitch and they added 37 more runs on the board till Shah's departure on 18.



Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi scored as many runs till beginning of the disaster. Afghans were 112 for two at one point, bowled out for 156 runs! They could sustain 37.2 overs only as their late and middle order collapsed. Azmatullah Omarzai's 22 off 20 was the next mentionable score.



Chasing ordinary 157-run target, Bangladesh lost both the openers early as Tanzid Tamim, who had been impressive in the warm-up fixtures, got run out scoring five runs while Liton Das continued his sorry figure and returned to the dugout scoring 13 runs. Bangladesh's man of all positions Miraz was sent at three, who proved his efficiency as a batter once again and picked up his 3rd ODI fifty. He stockpiled 57 off 73 with four boundaries while Shakib was dismissed on 14. But the man in-form Najmul Hossain Shanto, picked yet another half century and remained unbeaten to wrap-up the game hoarding 59 runs off 83 balls with three boundaries and an over-boundary. Besides, Mushfiqur Rahim remained not out on two as Bangladesh reached on 158 for four from 34.4 overs.



Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai took wicket each.



Miraz was named the Player of the Match for his allround glitz.



The Tigers will play their next match on October 10 against England at the same venue.

