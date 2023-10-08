How to hold an election without constitutional provision? asks Quader







He would like his counterpart in the opposition BNP, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, to explain how an election lacking the requisite constitutional provisions could be held in a country.



"The elections will be held on time as per the constitutional provisions of the country. An identified section is obsessed with the dream of coming to power through unconstitutional means. He does not care about the sacred constitution and laws of his country. I want to ask BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in what way will the election be held without the provisions of the constitution?" the AL leader asked.

Quader in a statement condemned the statement of Mirza Fakhrul as "distorted by reality".



In the statement, Quader said AL under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, respects the constitution and law of the country.



"Is there a snap election guaranteeing you're in power? An election to seize power by any means by selling the country's self to the benefactors? The people of Bengal will never allow it to happen again. BNP always indulges in the politics of cheating the people by taking away the voting rights of the people to grab state power in a different way," said Quader.



"The Awami League implements the promises it makes to the people. That is why the people have repeatedly voted for AL and given the responsibility of running the state. The main goal and objective of Awami League's politics is the welfare of the people and the creation of a developed and prosperous peace and welfare state for the next generation," he also said.



In the statement, Quader also said, "The corrupt leadership and the failed political party BNP do not accept the strong movement. Their so-called continuous movement, a strong movement, a one-point movement!"



"Even after everything has failed, they are desperate and desperate to seize power. That is why BNP leaders are constantly making baseless statements without realizing the political reality. As their capacity in political movements and struggles declines, they are trying to mislead the people through lies and propaganda," added the minister.



"The entire BNP team, except Khaleda Zia, who has been convicted for corruption, is spreading venom against the government in the field of politics and holding meetings freely across the country. Tarique Rahman, the fugitive convict of August 21, is continuously carrying out anti-national conspiracies and propaganda sitting abroad. We want to clearly say that strict legal action will be taken against them if they try to create anarchy and terror without believing in democratic spirit and values," he said.



"BNP is trying to use Khaleda Zia's physical illness as a political tool as they do not have minimum respect for their leader.



We urge the BNP leaders to refrain from creating physical and mental pressure on Khaleda Zia by playing politics over her illness," added the AL leader. �UNB

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday reiterated that the elections will be held as per the constitution of the country.He would like his counterpart in the opposition BNP, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, to explain how an election lacking the requisite constitutional provisions could be held in a country."The elections will be held on time as per the constitutional provisions of the country. An identified section is obsessed with the dream of coming to power through unconstitutional means. He does not care about the sacred constitution and laws of his country. I want to ask BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in what way will the election be held without the provisions of the constitution?" the AL leader asked.Quader in a statement condemned the statement of Mirza Fakhrul as "distorted by reality".In the statement, Quader said AL under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, respects the constitution and law of the country."Is there a snap election guaranteeing you're in power? An election to seize power by any means by selling the country's self to the benefactors? The people of Bengal will never allow it to happen again. BNP always indulges in the politics of cheating the people by taking away the voting rights of the people to grab state power in a different way," said Quader."The Awami League implements the promises it makes to the people. That is why the people have repeatedly voted for AL and given the responsibility of running the state. The main goal and objective of Awami League's politics is the welfare of the people and the creation of a developed and prosperous peace and welfare state for the next generation," he also said.In the statement, Quader also said, "The corrupt leadership and the failed political party BNP do not accept the strong movement. Their so-called continuous movement, a strong movement, a one-point movement!""Even after everything has failed, they are desperate and desperate to seize power. That is why BNP leaders are constantly making baseless statements without realizing the political reality. As their capacity in political movements and struggles declines, they are trying to mislead the people through lies and propaganda," added the minister."The entire BNP team, except Khaleda Zia, who has been convicted for corruption, is spreading venom against the government in the field of politics and holding meetings freely across the country. Tarique Rahman, the fugitive convict of August 21, is continuously carrying out anti-national conspiracies and propaganda sitting abroad. We want to clearly say that strict legal action will be taken against them if they try to create anarchy and terror without believing in democratic spirit and values," he said."BNP is trying to use Khaleda Zia's physical illness as a political tool as they do not have minimum respect for their leader.We urge the BNP leaders to refrain from creating physical and mental pressure on Khaleda Zia by playing politics over her illness," added the AL leader. �UNB