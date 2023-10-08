1 USD at Tk 120: Individual traders selling dollars through networks







The dollar crisis in the kerb market became more acute after Bangladesh Bank and law enforcers raided money changers with allegations of higher exchange rates.



In this situation, a number of individuals are selling dollars, through their networks, at Tk 120-121 per dollar. They are becoming the lone source of dollars for those who are traveling abroad for treatment, education, and other emergencies, sources said.

Jamal (not his real name), owner of a money exchange house in Dhaka's Motijheel area, told UNB today that they cannot buy a dollar even at Tk 115. "How can we possibly sell per dollar at Tk 113.30?" - he asked.



Many other money changers and individual floating traders of the US dollar remain idle due to the supply crisis of the currency.



In the span of a month, the exchange rate of the US dollar in the kerb (open) market reached Tk 120-121 per dollar from Tk 112. The central bank and law enforcers recently raided money changers and asked to sell per dollar at the previous rate of Tk 113.30.



Market insiders said there is a severe shortage of US dollars in Bangladesh. The price of foreign currency is increasing uncontrollably and the value of taka is falling. As a result, the price of the dollar in the kerb market has crossed Tk 120. �UNB

