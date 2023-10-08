Deaths from dengue now 1,079 with 15 more in last 24hrs







During the period, 2,158 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.



Of the new patients, 585 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 9,171 dengue patients, including 2,912 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 220,822 dengue cases and 210,572 recoveries this year. �UNB



