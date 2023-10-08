Video
Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 11:07 AM
Back Page

467 road, train, launch accidents claim 681 lives in September

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


A total of 496 people were killed and 681 others injured in 467 accidents--roads, railways and waterways--across the country in September, according to Jatri Kalyan Samity.

Among the casualties, 417 people were killed and 651 injured in 402 road accidents in September. Besides, 51 people were killed and 26 others injured in 49 accidents on the railway, while 28 people were killed, four others injured and three people went missing in 16 accidents on the waterways during the same period.
Besides, 5.47 per cent of the total accidents across the country were reported in Dhaka city, 0.49 per cent in Chattogram city and 0.24 per cent in railway crossings. Jatri Kalyan Samity, a non-government organisation, prepared the report based on news published in various national, local dailies and online news portals.

The highest number of accidents happened in motorcycles, the report said.  Among the victims, 10 are members of law enforcement agencies, 143 drivers, 66 pedestrians, 60 transport workers, 65 students, eight teachers, 74 women and 44 children.

The group identified several reasons behind most of the accidents. Among them, dangerous overtaking, reckless speed, unfit vehicles, lack of footpaths or grabbed footpaths, sudden entrance of vehicles from feeder roads at railway crossings and highways, increasing number of small vehicles.



