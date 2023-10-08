Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 11:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt to procure 6 lakh tonnes of rice, 4 lakh tonnes of paddy

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Staff Correspondent

The government is likely to procure six lakh tonnes of aman rice,  four lakh tonnes of paddy this season.

The decision of the procurement limit and price fixation would be taken in the meeting of Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Food Ministry.

According to Food Ministry officials, the meeting of FPMC will be held at 1pm on Sunday (today) at the Secretariat's Cabinet conference room with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder in the chair.

Food Ministry's Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) Director General (additional charge) Md Mamtaz Uddin convened the meeting issuing a notice on Thursday.

Among others, committee members Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Fisheries and Livetsock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, and secretaries concern will attend the meeting, according to the notice.

FPMU Director General Md Mamtaz Uddin told media that the government will start procurement of Aman paddy and rice from November this like the previous years. But, the target of procuring rice and paddy and its price would be finalised at Sunday's meeting, so that the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) authority can complete their preparations on time.

According to officials of the ministry and DG Food, the government is planning to increase the target of aman procurement and the price of paddy and rice this year. In that case, six lakh tonnes of boiled rice would be procured from rice millers while four lakh tonnes of paddy would be bought directly from the farmers.

In the meeting, the aman paddy production situation and its overall production cost would be discussed elaborately before finalizing the target and price, Mamtaz Uddin said.

In the meeting, the international market, price and sources of rice and wheat would also be discussed. Same time, it would also given approval to the additional target of two lakh tonnes of boro rice which was already procured and exporting fragrant rice from the country, according to the notice.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


6.1-magnitude quake hits northwestern Afghanistan -- GFZ
BNP would do whatever is necessary to remove AL from power: Fakhrul
How to hold an election without constitutional provision? asks Quader
1 USD at Tk 120: Individual traders selling dollars through networks
Deaths from dengue now 1,079 with 15 more in last 24hrs
467 road, train, launch accidents claim 681 lives in September
Govt to procure 6 lakh tonnes of rice, 4 lakh tonnes of paddy
Train from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar soon


Latest News
Couple, minor child burnt in N'ganj gas leak fire
Multiple quakes in Afghanistan kills 'about 120'
India and Australia commence campaigns with blockbuster clash
Dhaka’s air quality ‘unhealthy’ for 3 consecutive days
Israeli air strikes on Gaza: Palestinian death toll climbs to 232
South Africa clinch 102-run victory against Sri Lanka
Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions
Motorcyclist killed in Moulvibazar road mishap
Younger son 'involved in murder of father' remanded
Supreme Court operation resumes Sunday after vacation
Most Read News
Putin says skipped BRICS summit to avoid ‘political show’
Impacts of 4IR on Bangladesh
State appeals to extend Adilur, Elan's jail term
Miraz thanks Shakib after being Player of the Match
Shakib overtakes his 'sir'
Soft opening of Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal
At least 198 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza
Bangladesh to become int'l aviation hub for its location: PM
Bangladesh bowl Afghanistan out for 156
The Obstacle Is the Way
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], adv[email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft