Govt to procure 6 lakh tonnes of rice, 4 lakh tonnes of paddy







The decision of the procurement limit and price fixation would be taken in the meeting of Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Food Ministry.



According to Food Ministry officials, the meeting of FPMC will be held at 1pm on Sunday (today) at the Secretariat's Cabinet conference room with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder in the chair.

Food Ministry's Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) Director General (additional charge) Md Mamtaz Uddin convened the meeting issuing a notice on Thursday.



Among others, committee members Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Fisheries and Livetsock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, and secretaries concern will attend the meeting, according to the notice.



FPMU Director General Md Mamtaz Uddin told media that the government will start procurement of Aman paddy and rice from November this like the previous years. But, the target of procuring rice and paddy and its price would be finalised at Sunday's meeting, so that the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) authority can complete their preparations on time.



According to officials of the ministry and DG Food, the government is planning to increase the target of aman procurement and the price of paddy and rice this year. In that case, six lakh tonnes of boiled rice would be procured from rice millers while four lakh tonnes of paddy would be bought directly from the farmers.



In the meeting, the aman paddy production situation and its overall production cost would be discussed elaborately before finalizing the target and price, Mamtaz Uddin said.



In the meeting, the international market, price and sources of rice and wheat would also be discussed. Same time, it would also given approval to the additional target of two lakh tonnes of boro rice which was already procured and exporting fragrant rice from the country, according to the notice.

