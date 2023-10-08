Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 11:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Train from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar soon

Renovation of Kalurghat Old Bridge to end by Oct 28

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Oct 7: The renovation works of the existing century-old Kalurghat Railway Bridge is expected to be completed by October 28, said Abu Jafar Mia, Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Railway (East).

The train from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar likely to run on the renovated old bridge on the day, he said.

The renovation works of the bridge began on August 1.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway appointed Max Infrastructure Ltd as the contractor for renovation work of the aging Kalurghat Bridge on June 18 last.

Following a tender process, Max Infrastructure Ltd was selected as the lowest bidder and signed the contract with the Bangladesh Railway (East Zone).

The contractor had prioritized the repair of the bridge span and railway track to establish a direct rail link to Cox's Bazar by October. Concurrently, the company will complete other works such as the road for vehicles and walkways within the stipulated time. The project, valued at Tk 43 crore, aims to make the bridge suitable for heavy trains and vehicles. Other renovation works of the bridge will continue for 8 months.

"We shall complete the works suitable for movement of train on the bridge within three months," adding he said "next five months we shall finish other ancilliary works of the Bridge."

During the renovation works, movement of vehicles over the bridge will be totally suspended for three months till October 27, he said. The vehicles will cross the river by ferry service introduced by the Roads and Highways Department.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Highways Department had appointed a contractor for introduction of ferry service at Kalurghat near the age-old Railway Bridge since September 20 last. The RHD has taken the step to introduce ferry service near the Bridge on the river Karnaphuli for transporting vehicles.

Presently three ferries have already been anchored in the river in the Kalurghat area. Initially, two ferries will be used for carrying heavy vehicles.

Another one will be kept as a reserve.

Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Railway Pintu Chakma told the Daily Observer that they had appointed Amrin and Brothers at Tk 2.14 crore for a term of three years.

Movement of train directly from Dhaka and Chattogram to Cox's Bazar will continue over the renovated Old Bridge till the construction of new one.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


6.1-magnitude quake hits northwestern Afghanistan -- GFZ
BNP would do whatever is necessary to remove AL from power: Fakhrul
How to hold an election without constitutional provision? asks Quader
1 USD at Tk 120: Individual traders selling dollars through networks
Deaths from dengue now 1,079 with 15 more in last 24hrs
467 road, train, launch accidents claim 681 lives in September
Govt to procure 6 lakh tonnes of rice, 4 lakh tonnes of paddy
Train from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar soon


Latest News
Couple, minor child burnt in N'ganj gas leak fire
Multiple quakes in Afghanistan kills 'about 120'
India and Australia commence campaigns with blockbuster clash
Dhaka’s air quality ‘unhealthy’ for 3 consecutive days
Israeli air strikes on Gaza: Palestinian death toll climbs to 232
South Africa clinch 102-run victory against Sri Lanka
Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions
Motorcyclist killed in Moulvibazar road mishap
Younger son 'involved in murder of father' remanded
Supreme Court operation resumes Sunday after vacation
Most Read News
Putin says skipped BRICS summit to avoid ‘political show’
Impacts of 4IR on Bangladesh
State appeals to extend Adilur, Elan's jail term
Miraz thanks Shakib after being Player of the Match
Shakib overtakes his 'sir'
Soft opening of Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal
At least 198 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza
Bangladesh to become int'l aviation hub for its location: PM
Bangladesh bowl Afghanistan out for 156
The Obstacle Is the Way
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft