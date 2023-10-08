Train from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar soon







The train from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar likely to run on the renovated old bridge on the day, he said.



The renovation works of the bridge began on August 1.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway appointed Max Infrastructure Ltd as the contractor for renovation work of the aging Kalurghat Bridge on June 18 last.



Following a tender process, Max Infrastructure Ltd was selected as the lowest bidder and signed the contract with the Bangladesh Railway (East Zone).



The contractor had prioritized the repair of the bridge span and railway track to establish a direct rail link to Cox's Bazar by October. Concurrently, the company will complete other works such as the road for vehicles and walkways within the stipulated time. The project, valued at Tk 43 crore, aims to make the bridge suitable for heavy trains and vehicles. Other renovation works of the bridge will continue for 8 months.



"We shall complete the works suitable for movement of train on the bridge within three months," adding he said "next five months we shall finish other ancilliary works of the Bridge."



During the renovation works, movement of vehicles over the bridge will be totally suspended for three months till October 27, he said. The vehicles will cross the river by ferry service introduced by the Roads and Highways Department.



Meanwhile, the Roads and Highways Department had appointed a contractor for introduction of ferry service at Kalurghat near the age-old Railway Bridge since September 20 last. The RHD has taken the step to introduce ferry service near the Bridge on the river Karnaphuli for transporting vehicles.



Presently three ferries have already been anchored in the river in the Kalurghat area. Initially, two ferries will be used for carrying heavy vehicles.



Another one will be kept as a reserve.



Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Railway Pintu Chakma told the Daily Observer that they had appointed Amrin and Brothers at Tk 2.14 crore for a term of three years.



Movement of train directly from Dhaka and Chattogram to Cox's Bazar will continue over the renovated Old Bridge till the construction of new one.



