Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 11:06 AM
Home Back Page

Dhaka streets under water again as rain continues

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka has once again found itself grappling with the relentless onslaught of heavy rainfall which plunged its streets into chaos over the weekend.

The downpour, which continued unabated, brought life to a standstill for many residents who had no choice but to brave the waters. In a span of 30 hours leading up to Friday midnight, the capital city received a staggering 175 millimetres of rain, with 95 mm pouring down in just six hours from 6pm, as reported by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Consequently, various parts of the city succumbed to the rising water levels.

The road from the Prime Minister's Office to Agargaon was among those under water. Rokeya Sarani in Mirpur saw waist-deep water from Shewrapara to Kazipara.

Many vehicles faced breakdown after water entered the engine.

Although there were fewer vehicles, it took 40 minutes to cross Kazipara to Mirpur-10 because of the water.

In Mohammadpur, several children from low-income families were pushing cars that stopped working in exchange for money.

Vehicle breakdowns were also spotted in the Dhanmondi, New Market and Dhaka University areas.
Drivers and passengers were pushing the vehicles to upper grounds.    �bdnews24.com



