Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 11:06 AM
Police arrest extortionist with revolver, chapati from Mirpur

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Police arrested an alleged extortionist of Mirpur area in the capital on charge of stabbing a shop owner for failing to collect and hand over the amount of extortion money required.

A Sub-Inspector of police also received stab injuries while conducting raids to arrest the perpetrator, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirpur Model Police Station Mohammad Mohsin.

The arrestee was identified as Fahim Ahmed, who is well known in the area as Chapati Fahim.

Fahim used to collect extortion money from local traders. If someone refused to pay the demanded money or complained against him, he resorted to attacking them with a chapati. Everyone knows him as Chapati Fahim as he goes around with chapati in his hand while extorting money, the OC said.

Fahim had been demanding money from a shop owner named Tanvir, 30, of Shewrapara area for last several days. As Tanvir refused to pay the demanded money, Fahim went to the shop again to collect tolls on Friday morning. Failing to realise the tolls, he hacked the shop owner with his chapati and reportedly took away Tk 2500 from the shop.    �UNB




