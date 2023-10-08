Video
Intl conf on ‘Biotechnology in Sustainable Development’ begins in KU

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

KHULNA, Oct 7: A two day-long International conference on 'Biotechnology in Sustainable Development' was begun here on Saturday at Journalist Liakat Ali Auditorium of the Achrya Jagodish Chandra Basu Academic Building in the Khulna University (KU).

Organised by the Discipline of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (BGE) of the university its Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain inaugurated it as chief guest.

In his speech, the KU VC said Biotechnology become manifested the driving force of innovation of twenty first century.

Terming Biotechnology is an ultra modern super technology, the VC said, many sectors including agriculture, pharmaceutical industry and treatment science are benefited due to the role of Biotechnology during last couple of years.

"Biotechnology has unveiling new era of speed of the ICT technology side by side it solved different problems in sustainable development in agriculture, treatment science and sustainable environment," the VC said.

Expressing satisfaction, the KU VC later lauded the professionals, scientists and researchers who joined the international conference, saying the recommendation from the conference can play a vital role to solve different problems of the global people.

Director of Gazipur Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Institute Professor Dr Md Tofazzel Hossain screened a power point presentation about the increasing development of Biotechnology as plenary speaker while Dean of the BGE Discipline of KU Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad addressed the conference as special guest.

Head of the BGE Discipline of KU Professor Dr Sheikh Zulfikar Hossain presided over the conference while secretary of the conference organizing committee Professor Dr Md Mursalin Billah delivered the welcome speech.

Around 175 scientists, researchers and teachers of Canada, South Korea, United Kingdom, Sweden and India attended the conference. They will present their research results in six scientific sessions as resource persons during the two days conference.     �BSS



