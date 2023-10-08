

Bangladeshi entrepreneur awarded



Supriya Shaha, owner of Sha Associates won the Oxford Awards for Excellence and Oxford Leadership Awards as the first Bangladeshi in the 'Youth Counselling & Empowerment' category under the initiative of Oxford nominated Oxford club, says a press release issued in Dhaka.He received this prestigious award at Hilton Orchard Hotel, Singapore yesterday in presence of Professor Henry James Scott, Joint Secretary of the club. Among others were present Dr Sam Alhajjer, the Dean of University of Singapore, and Professor Dr Inna Grisva of Latvia of Academy of Science as Guest of Honour.