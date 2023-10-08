Video
Sunday, 8 October, 2023
City News

Drug trader held with 32,640 Yaba tablets in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 7: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested an alleged drug trader with 32,640 pieces of contraband Yaba tablets from city's Biyazid Bostami area last night.

The arrested drug trader was identified as Md Anwar Hossain, 32, son of late Nurul Islam, hailed from Gazipur district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the RAB-7 conducted a raid in city's Biyazid Bostami area and arrested Anwar Hossain with the contraband drugs after searching his private car at 10.50 pm last night, RAB sources said.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

