Anti Terrorism Unit rescues abducted victim from South Banasree; 5 held

Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) conducted a drive at a flat of South Banasree Kazibari T&T Tower area in the city and rescued an abducted person and arresting five alleged kidnappers.Six mobile phones, cash, sticks, hammers and ropes used in kidnapping were recovered from the possessions of the arrestees during the operation.The arrested alleged kidnappers were identified as Bilkis aka Tanya, 30, Md. Biplab, 30, Ibrahim Hossain Raju, 29, Lincoln Khalifa, 24, and Amir Sheikh, 30.Md Sanwar Hossain, Superintendent of Police (Operations) of the ATP headquarters, said a male teacher of Bangladesh Open University was introduced to Bilkis on Facebook one week back. Since then, the arrested Bilkis kept contacting the victim, an Open University teacher, over Facebook on various pretexts, including seeking assistance regarding admissions in Open University.At one stage, the teacher went to Rampura Banasree area under Khilgaon police station to meet one of his brothers last Thursday morning. Being informed, Bilkis called the teacher over phone and requested him to meet her in front of the Banasree's 10 floor market for discussing admission in the Open University. �UNB