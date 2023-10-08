Video
Everyone to resist attempt of unrest in Ranguniya: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said his constituency Ranguniya is one of the peaceful areas of the country and none would be allowed to create any anarchy there.

"If anyone tries to create anarchy would be resisted instantly. Every people of the area should remain careful about it," he said.

The minister said this while virtually addressing from Dhaka the biennial conference of Ranguniya Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad held at Ranguniya Upazila Parishad Auditorium.

The information minister said religion is a personal affair, but festival is universal. People of every religion live together in Bangladesh which earned freedom with the blood of the people of all religions, he added.

Urging the Hindu community to remain alert so that none can destroy peace in his constituency, Dr Hasan said, "this country is yours . . . the soil of the country is yours. We will resist the person who will try to create anarchy."

He said a particular family had ruled Ranguniya upazila for a long time and minorities were always subjected to their repression before all elections.

"Their followers are still active in Ranguniya and everyone should remain alert against them," he said.

The minister said the next election is on the doorstep. Many developments have taken place in the upazila during the last 15 years.

He urged all to project the development activities before every people of his constituency.

Upazila chairman Swajan Kumar Talukder, Chattogram Zila Puja Udjapan Parishad president Advocate Nitai Prashad Ghosh, general secretary Sugreeb Majumder Dolan, Rangunia puja parishad president Advocate Pankaj Chowdhury and genereal secretary Supayn Sushil spoke, among others, on the occasion.

Later, a committee of Rangunia puja parishad was constituted with Shaibal Chakkrabarty as president and Supayn Sushil as general secretary.     �BSS



