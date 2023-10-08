Video
Home City News

Sylhet drenched in rain, water-logged while Barishal under knee-deep water

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Observer Desk

SYLHET, Oct 7: The low-lying areas of Sylhet city have been submerged as torrential rainfall for the last three days till Saturday morning caused waterlogging , causing immense suffering to the city dwellers.

Many shops, roads, ground floor of buildings and government establishments including MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital(OMCH), Sylhet Railway Station have been submerged due to the swelling of the Surma River water, canals and water bodies amid rains.

Different areas of the city Osmani International Airport, Kajalshah, Shahjalal suburb area, Darga Mohalla, Kalighat, Bagbari, Kanishail, Lamapara, Lala Dighirpar, Masudighirpar, Badambagisa, Shahaparan, Kuarpar, Upashohor, Sobhanighat, Jatarpur, Shibganj, Masimpur, Kamalgarh, Kharpara and Dakkhin Surma, Sylhet Railway Station, were inundated on Saturday morning.

Besides, waist-deep water was seen on Sylhet-Sunamganj and Station Road-Lauai roads, disrupting transport movement.

Meanwhile, the low-lying areas of all upazilas of the district were flooded.

Shah Md Sajeeb Hossain, meteorologist of Sylhet Meteorological Department, said the weather office has recorded 357.8 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 6 am on Saturday while 102 mm of rainfall in three hours from 6 am to 9 am on Saturday.

Abu Turab, a resident of Shahjalal Uposhohor, said "We are living on the groundt floor of a building and the rainwater entered hour house on Friday night and most of the residents in the area are experiencing the same problem."

Muhammad Amzad Hossain, a resident of Dargah Mohalla, said they are struggling a lot as rain water inundated a major portion of the area.

Medical services are being disrupted at Osmani Medical College and Hospital as the ground floor of the hospital was submerged.

BARISHAL: People of Barishal city have been facing immense suffering for the past three consecutive days as most city streets are now under knee-deep water.

The sufferings aggravated this morning with a two-hour-long heavy rainfall.

Tin-shed houses in most low-lying areas, and ground floors of other buildings went under water due to the incessant rainfall for the past several days.

The city dwellers except day labourers and those involved in emergency services are not leaving their homes.

Masud Rana, observer of Barishal Meteorological Office, said they have so far recorded 235mm rainfall in the current month against the usual range from 160-210mm a month.



« PreviousNext »

