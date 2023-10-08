Kashimpur inmate dies at Gazipur hospital







The deceased was Raton Mia, 45, son of Sirajul Mridha of Tongi East police station area of Gazipur metropolis.



He was in jail in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act at Tongi police station, said Amirul Islam, jail superintendent of Kashimpur Central Jail Part-2.

"He suddenly felt sick at Kashimpur Central Jail around 8:30 am on Saturday. He was given first aid in the prison hospital.



Later, Raton was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for better treatment where doctors declared him dead around 10 am," said Amirul Islam.



The body will be handed over to the relatives of the deceased after completion of the legal procedures, he added. �UNB



