Bangladesh Navy’s noble mission in South Sudan







Bangladesh Navy's 67-member team has embarked on a crucial mission to join Bangladesh Navy's Force Marine Unit-9 in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. Their commitment to international peacekeeping is a testament to Bangladesh's dedication to global stability and humanitarian support.



The tasks assigned to this contingent are both challenging and vital. They are responsible for ensuring the safe transportation of essential fuel, food, medicine, and humanitarian aid barges for the United Nations. Moreover, their role includes monitoring and controlling waterway piracy, gathering intelligence, assisting in firefighting efforts within local communities, and rescuing wounded military and civilian personnel. Additionally, the contingent provides emergency medical care to local communities and essential supplies for remote military and civilian missions while assisting in various UN-mandated activities.

The efforts of the Bangladesh Navy in South Sudan are a source of pride for our nation, reflecting our commitment to global peace and humanitarian assistance. As these brave men and women embark on this challenging mission, we extend our heartfelt gratitude and support to them. Their dedication to maintaining peace and stability in South Sudan serves as a shining example of Bangladesh's commitment to global peacekeeping efforts.



Adnan Anan Sikder

Student, Department of CSE, East West University Dear SirBangladesh Navy's 67-member team has embarked on a crucial mission to join Bangladesh Navy's Force Marine Unit-9 in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. Their commitment to international peacekeeping is a testament to Bangladesh's dedication to global stability and humanitarian support.The tasks assigned to this contingent are both challenging and vital. They are responsible for ensuring the safe transportation of essential fuel, food, medicine, and humanitarian aid barges for the United Nations. Moreover, their role includes monitoring and controlling waterway piracy, gathering intelligence, assisting in firefighting efforts within local communities, and rescuing wounded military and civilian personnel. Additionally, the contingent provides emergency medical care to local communities and essential supplies for remote military and civilian missions while assisting in various UN-mandated activities.The efforts of the Bangladesh Navy in South Sudan are a source of pride for our nation, reflecting our commitment to global peace and humanitarian assistance. As these brave men and women embark on this challenging mission, we extend our heartfelt gratitude and support to them. Their dedication to maintaining peace and stability in South Sudan serves as a shining example of Bangladesh's commitment to global peacekeeping efforts.Adnan Anan SikderStudent, Department of CSE, East West University