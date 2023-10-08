Plea for supporting displaced children







What is more worrying is that if the current rate of climate change continues, more than 100 million children and young people could be displaced by weather disasters alone over the next 30 years.



These displacements of children have been mostly caused by floods, storms, droughts, and wildfires. Devastating floods and storms alone result in displacements of around 40.9 million, or 95 per cent of the children uprooted worldwide.

In Bangladesh, children have been seriously affected by the impacts of climate change. According to a study by the UNICEF, over 19 million children here are at risk of being hit by severe floods, cyclones and other environmental calamities.



This is because our flat topography, dense population and weak infrastructure make people mainly children vulnerable to the powerful and unpredictable natural disasters as around 12 million children live in our a number of powerful rivers' banks which are flooded every now and then.



Bangladesh's northern part is the flood and drought-prone region due to its lowlands. Even several districts of this region like Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Kurigram, and Gaibandha, have currently been experiencing flash floods due to heavy onrush of water caused by the damage of ChungThang dam of Teesta River in the upstream North Sikkim in India.



Bangladesh has also provided shelters to around half a million Rohingya children of over one million Rohingya refugees who were displaced from Myanmar. These Rohingya children faced the impacts of the heavy storms as their camps are located near the rivers. They are also exposed to various diseases, malnutrition, neglect, exploitation and violence.



Even in Myanmar, over 16 million people - 5.6 million of them are children - including 1.2 million internally displaced people of Rohingya, ethnic Rakhine and other communities, have been at risk of natural disasters.



As per the UNICEF report, China and the Philippines topped the list in terms of the absolute number of child displacements, largely due to their exposure to extreme weather events. However, when considering the proportion of displaced children relative to the child population, small island states such as Dominica and Vanuatu were the most severely affected by storms, while Somalia and South Sudan bore the brunt of flooding-related displacements.



Apart from floods and storms, wildfires were responsible for 810,000 child displacements, with more than a third occurring in 2020 alone, and mostly in Canada, Israel and the United States.



We are in plea to the world community to come forward toward protecting children at risk of displacement and supporting those who are already displaced like Rohingya refugees.



It is alarming that the weather-related events induced by the climate change forcibly displaced a staggering 43.1 million children in 44 countries over the past six years between 2016 and 2021. Disclosing this figure, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said this means an average of around 20,000 children lose their abodes in a single day.What is more worrying is that if the current rate of climate change continues, more than 100 million children and young people could be displaced by weather disasters alone over the next 30 years.These displacements of children have been mostly caused by floods, storms, droughts, and wildfires. Devastating floods and storms alone result in displacements of around 40.9 million, or 95 per cent of the children uprooted worldwide.In Bangladesh, children have been seriously affected by the impacts of climate change. According to a study by the UNICEF, over 19 million children here are at risk of being hit by severe floods, cyclones and other environmental calamities.This is because our flat topography, dense population and weak infrastructure make people mainly children vulnerable to the powerful and unpredictable natural disasters as around 12 million children live in our a number of powerful rivers' banks which are flooded every now and then.Bangladesh's northern part is the flood and drought-prone region due to its lowlands. Even several districts of this region like Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Kurigram, and Gaibandha, have currently been experiencing flash floods due to heavy onrush of water caused by the damage of ChungThang dam of Teesta River in the upstream North Sikkim in India.Bangladesh has also provided shelters to around half a million Rohingya children of over one million Rohingya refugees who were displaced from Myanmar. These Rohingya children faced the impacts of the heavy storms as their camps are located near the rivers. They are also exposed to various diseases, malnutrition, neglect, exploitation and violence.Even in Myanmar, over 16 million people - 5.6 million of them are children - including 1.2 million internally displaced people of Rohingya, ethnic Rakhine and other communities, have been at risk of natural disasters.As per the UNICEF report, China and the Philippines topped the list in terms of the absolute number of child displacements, largely due to their exposure to extreme weather events. However, when considering the proportion of displaced children relative to the child population, small island states such as Dominica and Vanuatu were the most severely affected by storms, while Somalia and South Sudan bore the brunt of flooding-related displacements.Apart from floods and storms, wildfires were responsible for 810,000 child displacements, with more than a third occurring in 2020 alone, and mostly in Canada, Israel and the United States.We are in plea to the world community to come forward toward protecting children at risk of displacement and supporting those who are already displaced like Rohingya refugees.