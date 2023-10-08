What are international environmental law principles?







Polluter pays principle means if any person pollutes the environment, then he will pay compensation for the pollution. This principle can be found in several conventions and cases. Apart from the treaties, a famous case known as trail smelter arbitration which helped to developed this principle.



The trail smelter which located in British Colombia, Canada started its operation in the early 1900s. It emitted substantial amount of sulfur dioxide and pollutants in the air. The farmers and residents of United States got damage due to harm of their crops and property. The diplomatic negotiation is failed to resolve this matter between these two countries and as a result United States took this case to International Joint Commission, established under the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909. Here, Canada held liable and said to provide compensation to the United States.

In Bangladesh this principle can be found in the Environment Conservation Act 1995. In section 9(1) and section 9(4) together refers to this principle. It says that due to an accident or other unpredicted incident any environmental pollutant happens or possibly to occur in excess of the limit prescribed by the rules, then the responsible person for this and the person in charge of the place of occurrence will take measures to control the environmental pollution. Latter in section 9(4) says that the expenses for remedial measures to control and mitigate the environmental pollution will payable to the director general and he may collect money from the responsible persons for harming environment referred to in sub-section (1) as a public demand.



Apart from it, Ballroom and Soil Management Act, 2010 and Bangladesh Bio diversity Act, 2017 can also connect with polluter pays principle.



Environmental impact assessment (EIA) is another important principle of international environment law. This principle can be found in Rio Declaration Principle 17. It is a systematic process to evaluate possible environment consequences of a proposed project before it is carried out. This principle is not limited to stop development activities but allow public participation for giving their opinion and also provide information related to the measures.



EIA principle also found in the laws of Bangladesh. The Environment Conservation Act 1995, Environment Conservation Rules and Environment Impact Assessment Guidelines have discussed this principle. The Environment Conservation Act 1995 says that no industrial unit or project will be established without getting environment clearance certificate.

No harm principle is another one which refers that it activities will not harm neighboring countries. The thing discussed in Stockholm Declaration which meant that countries can use their resources but they must need to ensure that their activities do not harm the environment of other countries.



The principle can again be found in Environment Conservation Act 1995 where it says that director general of department of environment can take measures to avoid accidents which may create pollution & other damages to the environment. No harm principle refers that nations need to take preventive steps to avoid activities within their borders which may harm to the environment of other countries. In this direction, the Environment Conservation Act can link with this principle by providing power to the director general to prevent accidents which may lead to environmental damage.



Another principle named intergenerational equity which means people use the resources in a good way that the future generation can obtain their need and enjoy the environment without any compromise. In Rio Declaration principle 3 said that the right to development must be fulfilled so as to equitably meet developmental and environmental needs of present and future generations. In Bangladesh, this principle can be found in the constitution as it provides a guiding principle where says to protect and improve the environment. Also, it says to preserve and safeguard to the natural resources, biodiversity and other places of environment for the present and future generations.



There are some principles canbe found in the decisions of the cases of the judiciary which are not sufficient. In the case of Dr. Mohiuddin Farooque vs Bangladesh is known as application of principles of international environmental law where the principle of sustainable development was applied by the court indirectly. Another case named Khushi Kabir and others v. Government of Bangladesh and others deal with commercial shrimp cultivation and its adverse effect on the socio-economic development and on sustainable development. In M. Farooque V. Bangladesh and Others case the petitioner BELA submitted that they represented not only the present generation but the generation yet unborn which can be related with international environment law principle.



It can be said that international environmental principles play a vital role in shaping the legal landscape of any state in the matter of environment protection and sustainability. There are some principles in the environment legislations of Bangladesh but that are not enough. It needs to be added laws which more directly promotes these environmental principles. Also, in the decision of the cases, the principles need to discuss more elaborately which can help to develop strong environment law jurisprudence. Ensuring these principles in national legislations can provide a framework to Bangladesh to address trans boundary environment problems, responsible management and make accountable parties related to harm the environment. These altogether can make our environment more sustainable and ecologically better in the upcoming days.



The writer is Lecturer of Law, World University of Bangladesh



