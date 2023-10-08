

Government committed to ensuring food security



The government has been committed to ensuring food security in the last 14 and half years under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Food stocks are currently higher than at any time in the past. The government initiative has achieved 100% of the target level of paddy harvest in the current season. In this situation, a comprehensive program is being implemented to deliver food to the marginalized and poor people of the country. Especially OMS, food friendly programs, family silos, are providing rice.



Efforts to eradicate hunger from the country are continuing through these programs. Because more than 2 crore people of the country are directly benefiting from the OMS. Food friendly program started in 2016 with the motto of making a hunger free Bangladesh'. The storage capacity of food warehouses has increased to 21 lakh 80 thousand MT. At present, several projects are being implemented to build modern food warehouses and silos with a capacity of about 7 lakh tons.

In addition, new development projects are being implemented with the aim of increasing the storage capacity of food grains, modernizing and maintaining the storage capacity of the existing food grains according to the Sustainable Development Goals, Vision 2041 and the Eighth Five Year Plan. According to the 8th five-year plan, the programme to increase the storage capacity of food grains to 37 lakh MT by 2025 is also being implemented.



A total of 25 lakh 46 thousand 965 MT of food grains including 21 lakh 8 thousand 84 MT of rice and 4 lakh 38 thousand 881 MT of wheat have been distributed so far under the Government Food Distribution Management (PFDS). About 10 lakh 40 thousand destitute widows listed by the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs are given rice at the rate of 30 kg per month.



Government committed to ensuring food security

The market price monitoring team formed by the Ministry of Food and the Directorate of Food is continuing to monitor the market price of rice and flour and OMS activities in order to stabilize the price of food grains in the country including the capital to prevent illegal hoarding. Also, 9 teams of 9 rationing areas in City Corporation and 5 teams of Food Directorate continued to monitor OMS activities. The market monitoring teams are supervising the market at all the city corporations, district and upazila levels of the country. At the marginal level, paddy is being collected from farmers at the rate of Tk 30 per kg, parboiled rice at the rate of Tk 44 per kg and wheat at the rate of Tk 35 per kg.



In order to reduce corruption of the middlemen in government's rice purchase, farmers are selected through lottery from the list of real farmers and payment of the price is ensured through the farmer's account. To ensure transparency and accountability in paddy purchase, paddy is being collected in 302 upazilas of 64 districts of the country during the current boro collection season by using "Farmer's Apps" in a digital manner. "Farmers' App" is being implemented countrywide. Moreover, rice is being collected using digital rice collection management system.



Modern laboratories for food quality testing have been constructed in 6 regional offices of the Food Department. Moreover, there is a provision of house-hold silos for safe food storage of poor and backward communities in coastal and disaster prone areas of the country. Other initiatives for rice storage include construction of modern steel silo for rice with a capacity of 48 thousand MT in Mahadevpur upazila of Naogaon district; Establishment of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority head office and reference laboratory and training institute of Ministry of Food in Dhaka CSD.



The writer is Advisory Editor, Dainik Vorer Akash and General Secretary, Bangladesh Climate Change Journalists Forum



Food, clothing, shelter, education, medical facilities are basic human rights and Sheikh Hasina's government has been relentlessly working to ensure these basic rights of the people. At the same time, continuous efforts are being made to increase the honor and dignity of the country in the world stage.The government has been committed to ensuring food security in the last 14 and half years under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Food stocks are currently higher than at any time in the past. The government initiative has achieved 100% of the target level of paddy harvest in the current season. In this situation, a comprehensive program is being implemented to deliver food to the marginalized and poor people of the country. Especially OMS, food friendly programs, family silos, are providing rice.Efforts to eradicate hunger from the country are continuing through these programs. Because more than 2 crore people of the country are directly benefiting from the OMS. Food friendly program started in 2016 with the motto of making a hunger free Bangladesh'. The storage capacity of food warehouses has increased to 21 lakh 80 thousand MT. At present, several projects are being implemented to build modern food warehouses and silos with a capacity of about 7 lakh tons.In addition, new development projects are being implemented with the aim of increasing the storage capacity of food grains, modernizing and maintaining the storage capacity of the existing food grains according to the Sustainable Development Goals, Vision 2041 and the Eighth Five Year Plan. According to the 8th five-year plan, the programme to increase the storage capacity of food grains to 37 lakh MT by 2025 is also being implemented.The market price monitoring team formed by the Ministry of Food and the Directorate of Food is continuing to monitor the market price of rice and flour and OMS activities in order to stabilize the price of food grains in the country including the capital to prevent illegal hoarding. Also, 9 teams of 9 rationing areas in City Corporation and 5 teams of Food Directorate continued to monitor OMS activities. The market monitoring teams are supervising the market at all the city corporations, district and upazila levels of the country. At the marginal level, paddy is being collected from farmers at the rate of Tk 30 per kg, parboiled rice at the rate of Tk 44 per kg and wheat at the rate of Tk 35 per kg.In order to reduce corruption of the middlemen in government's rice purchase, farmers are selected through lottery from the list of real farmers and payment of the price is ensured through the farmer's account. To ensure transparency and accountability in paddy purchase, paddy is being collected in 302 upazilas of 64 districts of the country during the current boro collection season by using "Farmer's Apps" in a digital manner. "Farmers' App" is being implemented countrywide. Moreover, rice is being collected using digital rice collection management system.Modern laboratories for food quality testing have been constructed in 6 regional offices of the Food Department. Moreover, there is a provision of house-hold silos for safe food storage of poor and backward communities in coastal and disaster prone areas of the country. Other initiatives for rice storage include construction of modern steel silo for rice with a capacity of 48 thousand MT in Mahadevpur upazila of Naogaon district; Establishment of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority head office and reference laboratory and training institute of Ministry of Food in Dhaka CSD.The writer is Advisory Editor, Dainik Vorer Akash and General Secretary, Bangladesh Climate Change Journalists Forum