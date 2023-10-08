Four electrocuted in Lalmonirhat, Meherpur, Sherpur







LALMONIRHAT: Two members of a family were electrocuted in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday noon.



The incident took place at around 2 pm in South Ghonesham Tepatari area under Tushbhander Union of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Firoza Begum, 42, wife of Bablu Mia, and Nilufa Begum, 38, wife of Ekabbar Mia, both were residents of the upazila.



According to local sources, they were sister-in-laws and used to live in the same house. Feroza Begum got electrocuted when she came in contact with the live electric wire while taking a shower on Friday afternoon.



At that time, when Nilufa Begum rushed to save her, she also got electrocuted.



The family members rescued them and took to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared both the women dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Imtiaz Kabir confirmed the incident.



MEHERPUR: A woman was electrocuted after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric wire in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The incident took place in Amjhupi Village of the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Bilkis Begum, 50, wife of Monirul Islam, a resident of Amjhupi Village in the upazila.



Meherpur Sadar PS OC Saiful Islam said that Bilkis came in contact with a live electric wire at her house at around 11 am. She died on the spot.



However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



SHERPUR: A farmer was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Sada Mia, son of Bahadur Ali, a resident of Goalpara Village under Kamarerchar Union in the upazila.



Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Harun-or-Rashid said Sada Mia, father of four children, came in contact with an electric wire at around 10 am while he was connecting an electric water pump in a field next to his house. He died on the spot, the UP member added.



Sherpur Sadar PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that on information, police visited the scene and necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



Three women and a man have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Lalmonirhat, Meherpur and Sherpur, in three days.LALMONIRHAT: Two members of a family were electrocuted in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday noon.The incident took place at around 2 pm in South Ghonesham Tepatari area under Tushbhander Union of the upazila.The deceased were identified as Firoza Begum, 42, wife of Bablu Mia, and Nilufa Begum, 38, wife of Ekabbar Mia, both were residents of the upazila.According to local sources, they were sister-in-laws and used to live in the same house. Feroza Begum got electrocuted when she came in contact with the live electric wire while taking a shower on Friday afternoon.At that time, when Nilufa Begum rushed to save her, she also got electrocuted.The family members rescued them and took to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared both the women dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Imtiaz Kabir confirmed the incident.MEHERPUR: A woman was electrocuted after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric wire in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.The incident took place in Amjhupi Village of the upazila at around 11 am.The deceased was identified as Bilkis Begum, 50, wife of Monirul Islam, a resident of Amjhupi Village in the upazila.Meherpur Sadar PS OC Saiful Islam said that Bilkis came in contact with a live electric wire at her house at around 11 am. She died on the spot.However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.SHERPUR: A farmer was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Sada Mia, son of Bahadur Ali, a resident of Goalpara Village under Kamarerchar Union in the upazila.Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Harun-or-Rashid said Sada Mia, father of four children, came in contact with an electric wire at around 10 am while he was connecting an electric water pump in a field next to his house. He died on the spot, the UP member added.Sherpur Sadar PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that on information, police visited the scene and necessary steps would be taken in this regard.