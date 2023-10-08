Two minors drown in Kushtia, Sherpur







DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.



The deceased was identified as Md Ali, 5, son of Mintu Pramanik, a resident of Bairagirchar Bhangpara Village in the upazila.

It was known that the child fell in a pond nearby the house at around 12 pm while his family members were unaware of it.



Later on, the family members found his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond with the help of locals.



SHERPUR: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.



The accident took place at around 1 pm in Kuturakanda Village under Vatshala Union of the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Md Abraham, 3, son of an expatriate Md Ajhar Ali, a resident of the aforesaid village.



According to locals, the child slipped into the ditch while his mother was busy doing housework. After realising his absence, the family members started searching for him and found him floating in the water body.



The family members then rescued him and took to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared the child dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Sherpur Sadar Police Station Basir Ahmed Badol confirmed the incident.



Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Kushtia and Sherpur, on Friday.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.The deceased was identified as Md Ali, 5, son of Mintu Pramanik, a resident of Bairagirchar Bhangpara Village in the upazila.It was known that the child fell in a pond nearby the house at around 12 pm while his family members were unaware of it.Later on, the family members found his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond with the help of locals.SHERPUR: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.The accident took place at around 1 pm in Kuturakanda Village under Vatshala Union of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Md Abraham, 3, son of an expatriate Md Ajhar Ali, a resident of the aforesaid village.According to locals, the child slipped into the ditch while his mother was busy doing housework. After realising his absence, the family members started searching for him and found him floating in the water body.The family members then rescued him and took to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared the child dead.Officer-in-Charge of Sherpur Sadar Police Station Basir Ahmed Badol confirmed the incident.