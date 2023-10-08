16 people found dead in 11 dists





DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a field in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kherej Ali Fakir, 67, son of late Surat Ali Fakir, a resident of Sangrampur Village under Rifaitpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the elderly man lying on a field near Dargah Bari Eidgah in Sangrampur area in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Daulatpur Police Station (PS) Inspector Raqibul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the murder.

LALMONIRHAT: Police recovered the bodies of two men from separate places in the Teesta River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night and Friday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police assumed the bodies might have come from India in floodwater.

According to police sources, at around 8 pm on Thursday, local people spotted a body of a man floating on the water in a paddy field in Teesta Char under Khuniagachh Union of the upazila and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

On the other hand, on Friday morning, being informed by the locals, police recovered another body from Putimari area of the same union.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmonirhat Sadar PS Omar Faruk confirmed the incident, adding that the process of handing over the bodies of the deceased to Indian authorities through Border Guard of Bangladesh is underway in this regard.

GAZIPUR: Three people including two female students were found dead in separate incidents in the district on Thursday.

A driver of a battery-run auto-rickshaw was found dead beside a road at Sardi in the city on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 35, hailed from Bagerkanda Village of Sadar Upazila in Sherpur District.

Basan PS OC Abu Siddiq said Nurul Islam used to live in a rented house along with his family members in Bau Bazar area of Gazipur City.

However, locals found the body of Nurul in Sardi area at early hours of Thursday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy at around 6:30 am.

The OC further said police suspect that muggers might have killed the Nurul in a bid to snatch his auto-rickshaw as they found some stab marks on the deceased's body, and his vehicle went missing.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

On the other hand, two female students were found dead in separate incidents in the district on Thursday.

Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl from Gachha PS area in the district in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Sumaia Khatun, 15, daughter of Mustafa Akand, hailed from Bhandaria Upazila in Pirojpur District. She was a tenth grader at a local school and lived in Battala area under Gachha PS in Gazipur along with her parents.

Police sources said locals saw her hanging body in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Meanwhile, the hanging body of another schoolgirl was recovered in the city in the morning.

Deceased Radia Akter, 10, was the daughter of Salam, hailed from Kishoreganj District. She along with her family members lived in a rented house in Hurricane area in Gazipur City and studied at a madrasa.

It was known that locals saw her hanging body and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Both the bodies were, later, sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Gazipur Metropolitan's Gachha PS OC Ashraf Hossain confirmed the incident.

GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the body of a woman from the Teesta River in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The body was recovered from the river in Charkhorda area under Tarapur Union of the upazila in the evening.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.

Tarapur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Aminul Islam said local people spotted the body of the woman floating in the Teesta River in Charkhorda area in the evening and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene.

Sundarganj PS OC KM Azmiruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that efforts are underway to find out the identity of the deceased.

NAOGAON: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from his rented house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Milon Hossain, 37, son of Abul Maleque, a resident of Komaigari area of district town.

Quoting locals, Naogaon Model PS OC Faisal Bin Ahsan said Milon and and wife Sarmin Akter, 25, identifying themselves as couple took a house on rent in Boubazar area earlier and cleaned it on Wednesday noon.

Later on, neighbours noticed the door of the couple's house under lock and key after the evening and found the body of Milon lying on the floor through the windows at around 10 pm and informed the police.

The official further said being informed police reached the scene and recovered the body from the house at around 11:30 pm and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's mother Salma Begum filed a case with the PS in this connection.

Meanwhile, wife of the deceased Sarmin, a resident of Niamatpur Upazila of the district, is now on the run after the incident.

The law enforcers are trying to arrest her, the OC added.

CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the body of a minor girl with its severed head from a paddy field in Chhatak Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Iva Akhter, 8, daughter of Mushahid Ali, a resident of Dakshin Kurshi Village under Dolarbazar Union in the upazila.

It was known that Iva went out of the house to go to a shop in the area in the evening, but did not return.

Later on, locals spotted his naked body severed with its head lying on a paddy field in the area at night and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are searching for the deceased's severed head.

Assistant Superintend of Police (Chhatak Circle) Ranjay Chandra Mallick confirmed the incident, adding that investigations are going on in this regard and legal action would be taken after investigation.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from a bush near Karnaphuli Pani Bidyut Kendra in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Jafar, 45, son of Siddiq, hailed from Bhola District. He lived in Kaptai Project area for long.

It was known that Jafar had been missing for the last 16 to 17 days.

Later on, locals spotted his half-decomposed body lying under a tree in a bush in Ward No. 9 Fulbagan area under Kaptai Sadar Union at around 10 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 12 pm and sent it to Rangamati Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals suspected that Jafar might have been killed by someone.

Kaptai Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

MUNSHIGANJ: Two people including a minor child were found dead in separate incidents in Louhajang and Mirkadim upazilas of the district recently.

Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a pond in Louhajang Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Mostafa, 18, son of Abdul Madbar, a resident of Mistripara Village under Medinimandal Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Mostafa along with his auto-rickshaw went out of the house and had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body in a pond in Dakshin Haldia Teen Dokan area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that miscreants might have murdered Mostafa before snatching his auto-rickshaw.

Louhajang PS OC Md Khandaker Imam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a two-month-old minor boy from a ditch in Mirkadim Upazila of the district recently.

Deceased Azaan was the son of Md Sharif Mia of Gopalnagar area under Mirkadim Municipality.

It was known that the child had been stolen from the house. Later on, locals saw his body in a ditch in the area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Munshiganj Sadar PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

JHENIDAH: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a farmer from a paddy field in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Samad, 45, son late Yaazuddin, a resident of Madanpur Village in the upazila.



Maheshpur PS OC Khandaker Shamim Ahmed said Abdus Samad went out of the house to go to Madanpur Bazar three days back, but did not return. He had been missing since then.



Later on, locals spotted his half-decomposed body lying on a paddy field in Madanpur Village on Monday morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.



NARAYANGANJ: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in the district recently.



Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from Siddhirganj in the district.



Deceased Raihan, 20, was the son of Matiar Rahman of Bishunpur Village under Biral Upazila in Dinajpur District. He lived in a rented house in Godnail Tantkhana Syedpara area under Siddhirganj PS in Narayanganj.



Police sources said on information, they recovered the hanging body of the youth and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The body bore no injury marks.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Siddhirganj PS Alamgir confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



Meanwhile, police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from beside the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Rupganj Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Swapon Sarder, 50, son of Razzak Sarder, a resident of Golakandail Boubazar area in the upazila.



Rupganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Ataur Rahman said locals saw his body beside the highway in Bolaikha area and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.



Police assumed that he might have been murdered by miscreants.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the police official added.



BAGERHAT: Police recovered the body of a schoolboy from Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex in the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Imon Sheikh, 12, son of Ibrahim Sheikh of Mulghar Village. He was a fifth grader at Mulghar Government Primary School in the upazila.



Police and local sources said the family members saw his body hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house and rescued him. They then rushed him to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



The deceased's family claimed that Imon committed suicide by hanging himself out of huff with his mother.

Fakirhat Model PS OC Md Ashraful Alam confirmed the incident.



A total of 16 people including four females have been found dead in separate incidents in 11 districts- Kushtia, Lalmonirhat, Gazipur, Gaibandha, Naogaon, Sunamganj, Rangamati Munshiganj, Jhenidah, Narayanganj and Bagerhat, in recent times.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a field in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Kherej Ali Fakir, 67, son of late Surat Ali Fakir, a resident of Sangrampur Village under Rifaitpur Union in the upazila.Police sources said locals spotted the body of the elderly man lying on a field near Dargah Bari Eidgah in Sangrampur area in the morning and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police suspect that he might have been murdered by miscreants.Daulatpur Police Station (PS) Inspector Raqibul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the murder.LALMONIRHAT: Police recovered the bodies of two men from separate places in the Teesta River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night and Friday morning.The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.Police assumed the bodies might have come from India in floodwater.According to police sources, at around 8 pm on Thursday, local people spotted a body of a man floating on the water in a paddy field in Teesta Char under Khuniagachh Union of the upazila and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.On the other hand, on Friday morning, being informed by the locals, police recovered another body from Putimari area of the same union.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmonirhat Sadar PS Omar Faruk confirmed the incident, adding that the process of handing over the bodies of the deceased to Indian authorities through Border Guard of Bangladesh is underway in this regard.GAZIPUR: Three people including two female students were found dead in separate incidents in the district on Thursday.A driver of a battery-run auto-rickshaw was found dead beside a road at Sardi in the city on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 35, hailed from Bagerkanda Village of Sadar Upazila in Sherpur District.Basan PS OC Abu Siddiq said Nurul Islam used to live in a rented house along with his family members in Bau Bazar area of Gazipur City.However, locals found the body of Nurul in Sardi area at early hours of Thursday and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy at around 6:30 am.The OC further said police suspect that muggers might have killed the Nurul in a bid to snatch his auto-rickshaw as they found some stab marks on the deceased's body, and his vehicle went missing.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.On the other hand, two female students were found dead in separate incidents in the district on Thursday.Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl from Gachha PS area in the district in the morning.The deceased was identified as Sumaia Khatun, 15, daughter of Mustafa Akand, hailed from Bhandaria Upazila in Pirojpur District. She was a tenth grader at a local school and lived in Battala area under Gachha PS in Gazipur along with her parents.Police sources said locals saw her hanging body in the morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body.Meanwhile, the hanging body of another schoolgirl was recovered in the city in the morning.Deceased Radia Akter, 10, was the daughter of Salam, hailed from Kishoreganj District. She along with her family members lived in a rented house in Hurricane area in Gazipur City and studied at a madrasa.It was known that locals saw her hanging body and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body.Both the bodies were, later, sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.Gazipur Metropolitan's Gachha PS OC Ashraf Hossain confirmed the incident.GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the body of a woman from the Teesta River in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.The body was recovered from the river in Charkhorda area under Tarapur Union of the upazila in the evening.The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.Tarapur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Aminul Islam said local people spotted the body of the woman floating in the Teesta River in Charkhorda area in the evening and informed police.On information, police recovered the body from the scene.Sundarganj PS OC KM Azmiruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that efforts are underway to find out the identity of the deceased.NAOGAON: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from his rented house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.The deceased was identified as Milon Hossain, 37, son of Abul Maleque, a resident of Komaigari area of district town.Quoting locals, Naogaon Model PS OC Faisal Bin Ahsan said Milon and and wife Sarmin Akter, 25, identifying themselves as couple took a house on rent in Boubazar area earlier and cleaned it on Wednesday noon.Later on, neighbours noticed the door of the couple's house under lock and key after the evening and found the body of Milon lying on the floor through the windows at around 10 pm and informed the police.The official further said being informed police reached the scene and recovered the body from the house at around 11:30 pm and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The deceased's mother Salma Begum filed a case with the PS in this connection.Meanwhile, wife of the deceased Sarmin, a resident of Niamatpur Upazila of the district, is now on the run after the incident.The law enforcers are trying to arrest her, the OC added.CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the body of a minor girl with its severed head from a paddy field in Chhatak Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.The deceased was identified as Iva Akhter, 8, daughter of Mushahid Ali, a resident of Dakshin Kurshi Village under Dolarbazar Union in the upazila.It was known that Iva went out of the house to go to a shop in the area in the evening, but did not return.Later on, locals spotted his naked body severed with its head lying on a paddy field in the area at night and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers are searching for the deceased's severed head.Assistant Superintend of Police (Chhatak Circle) Ranjay Chandra Mallick confirmed the incident, adding that investigations are going on in this regard and legal action would be taken after investigation.KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from a bush near Karnaphuli Pani Bidyut Kendra in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Md Jafar, 45, son of Siddiq, hailed from Bhola District. He lived in Kaptai Project area for long.It was known that Jafar had been missing for the last 16 to 17 days.Later on, locals spotted his half-decomposed body lying under a tree in a bush in Ward No. 9 Fulbagan area under Kaptai Sadar Union at around 10 am and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body at around 12 pm and sent it to Rangamati Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Locals suspected that Jafar might have been killed by someone.Kaptai Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.MUNSHIGANJ: Two people including a minor child were found dead in separate incidents in Louhajang and Mirkadim upazilas of the district recently.Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a pond in Louhajang Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Mostafa, 18, son of Abdul Madbar, a resident of Mistripara Village under Medinimandal Union in the upazila.Police and the deceased's family sources said Mostafa along with his auto-rickshaw went out of the house and had been missing since then.Later on, locals spotted his body in a pond in Dakshin Haldia Teen Dokan area and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police assumed that miscreants might have murdered Mostafa before snatching his auto-rickshaw.Louhajang PS OC Md Khandaker Imam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.On the other hand, police recovered the body of a two-month-old minor boy from a ditch in Mirkadim Upazila of the district recently.Deceased Azaan was the son of Md Sharif Mia of Gopalnagar area under Mirkadim Municipality.It was known that the child had been stolen from the house. Later on, locals saw his body in a ditch in the area and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Munshiganj Sadar PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.JHENIDAH: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a farmer from a paddy field in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Abdus Samad, 45, son late Yaazuddin, a resident of Madanpur Village in the upazila.Maheshpur PS OC Khandaker Shamim Ahmed said Abdus Samad went out of the house to go to Madanpur Bazar three days back, but did not return. He had been missing since then.Later on, locals spotted his half-decomposed body lying on a paddy field in Madanpur Village on Monday morning and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.NARAYANGANJ: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in the district recently.Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from Siddhirganj in the district.Deceased Raihan, 20, was the son of Matiar Rahman of Bishunpur Village under Biral Upazila in Dinajpur District. He lived in a rented house in Godnail Tantkhana Syedpara area under Siddhirganj PS in Narayanganj.Police sources said on information, they recovered the hanging body of the youth and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The body bore no injury marks.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Siddhirganj PS Alamgir confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.Meanwhile, police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from beside the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Rupganj Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Swapon Sarder, 50, son of Razzak Sarder, a resident of Golakandail Boubazar area in the upazila.Rupganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Ataur Rahman said locals saw his body beside the highway in Bolaikha area and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The body bore several injury marks.Police assumed that he might have been murdered by miscreants.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the police official added.BAGERHAT: Police recovered the body of a schoolboy from Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex in the district recently.The deceased was identified as Imon Sheikh, 12, son of Ibrahim Sheikh of Mulghar Village. He was a fifth grader at Mulghar Government Primary School in the upazila.Police and local sources said the family members saw his body hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house and rescued him. They then rushed him to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.The deceased's family claimed that Imon committed suicide by hanging himself out of huff with his mother.Fakirhat Model PS OC Md Ashraful Alam confirmed the incident.