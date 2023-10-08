Video
Home Countryside

Deplorable Dhanbari road causes public sufferings

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023
Our Correspondent

Deplorable Dhanbari road causes public sufferings

Deplorable Dhanbari road causes public sufferings

MADHUPUR, TANGAIL, Oct 7: A road from Bajitpur Paglabari crossing at Birtara Union in Dhanbari Upazila in Tangail to Dakkhinpara crossing in Bajitpur (Shyamlar Char) turned deplorable.

Locals are suffering communication problem on the road having water-filled puddles.

Over 1,000 locals are used to move on the road every day. All types of vehicles including trucks, CNG-autos, Laguna, Nachiman, Karimon, vans, and auto-rickshaws also ply on it. But due to the worse condition of the road, fares of transports have been double.

Mubeen Hasan, Saidur, and Tanzil, students of Kadmatoli Multipurpose High School said, rain causes hazardous conditions to the road, halting movement of locals and vehicles.

Pedestrians Saidur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Siraj and Fazlul, A. Barek, Khalilur Rahman and Al Farid said, they have been hearing for a long time that the road would be paved, but it has not been done yet.

At present, they have to round eight kilometre extra path to go to Dhanbari town via Rajar Haat or Baniajan bus stand.

Locals complained, local public representatives are not taking any step in this regard.

This road is very important at the union. In order to pave the road, they have sought intervention from Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak, MP (Madhupur-Dhanbari).

Birtara Union Chairman Ahmad Al Farid said, the road will be prepared for paving this week. "We have discussed the issue with the authorities concerned," he added.



