

100pc T-Aman farming target achieved in Khulna agri-zone



This information was confirmed by agriculture officials on Sunday.



Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE)-Khulna officials said, this season, farmers have planted Aman saplings on 19,213 hectares (ha) of land against the target of 17,552 ha, higher by 9.5 per cent than the season's target.

The DAE has fixed T-Aman cultivation target at 2, 97,293 ha. But 2,99,429 ha have been cultivated, a 2,136 ha higher, in Bagerhat, Satkhira, Narail, and Khulna districts.



T-Aman production target included 12, 56,127 metric tons (mt) of high-yielding varieties of Aman paddy and 8,37,418 mt of clean rice.



On an average, production target included 4.23 mt of paddy and 2.82 mt of clean rice per ha.



Besides, the government has given an incentive of Tk 2.33 crore to 33,600 farmers.



DAE's Additional Director Mohon Kumar Ghosh said, with a production target of 4,13,539.5 mt of high-yielding varieties of Aman paddy and 2,75,693 mt of clean rice, the farming target of land was 93,185 ha of land, and it has been exceeded by 1605 ha.



In Bagerhat, with a production target of 2,74,432.5 mt of high-yielding varieties of Aman paddy and1,82,955 mt of clean rice, the farming target of land was 73,096 ha, but exceeded by 90 ha.



In Satkhira, with a production target of 3,78,885 mt of high-yielding varieties of Aman paddy and2,52,590 mt of of clean rice, the farming target of land was 88,750 ha, but exceeded by 18 ha.



In Narail, with a production target of 1,89,270 mt of high-yielding varieties of Aman paddy and1,26,180 mt of clean rice, the farming target of land was 42,262 ha of land, but exceeded by 423 ha.



The tender plants of the crop are now growing superbly following the recent rainfall making farmers happy after the recent drought-like situation in the region.

