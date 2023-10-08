Video
Three arrested in rape cases in three districts

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondents

A teenage boy and two youths were arrested in different rape cases in separate drives in three districts- Bhola, Munshiganj and Natore, in four days.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested a teenage boy for raping a 10-year-old child in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The arrested boy is Hosen Mia, 16, a resident of Ward No. 1 under Charbhuta Union of the upazila.
According to the case statement, the victim, 10, used to live with her aunt's house as her parents got separated. On Friday morning, when the victim went out of her house, Hosen Mia lured the child and took her to an empty space, where he forcibly violated the child.
Later on, the victim's aunt filed a case with Lalmohan Police Station (PS) against Hosen Mia on Friday afternoon.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan PS SM Mahbubul Alam said being informed, police arrested the accused and sent the victim to Bhola Sadar Hospital for treatment.
Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.
MUNSHIGANJ: Police on Tuesday afternoon arrested a young man in a case filed over raping an 11-year-old girl in Sadar Upazila of the district.
The arrested is Noyon Matbar, 20, a resident of Dewankandi Asharyan Project under Shilai Union in the upazila.
According to the case statement, Noyon abducted the girl and took to an isolated place on Monday evening, violated her there.
On Tuesday noon, the girl was sent to Munshiganj General Hospital for medical attention, said Munshiganj Sadar PS OC Aminul Islam.
Later on, the girl's grandmother filed a written complaint with the PS accusing Noyon.
Following this, police arrested him on Tuesday afternoon.
However, the arrested youth was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police on Tuesday morning arrested a man for raping an expatriate's wife in Baraigram Upazila of the district.  
The arrested youth is Sajedul Islam Sarker, 30, son of Gulzar Hossain, a resident of Chamta Mashiuri Para area under Jonail Union in the upazila.
Police and the victim's family sources said Sajedul forcibly entered the room of the woman at around 1:30 am, and raped her there.
Hearing the victim's shout for help, locals rushed there. At that time, Sajedul fled away.
Later on, the victim woman lodged a case with Baraigram PS on Tuesday morning.
Based on the case, police arrested Sajedul in the morning, said Baraigram PS OC Abu Bakkar Siddique.
However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.



