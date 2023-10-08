Durga Puja to be held in 410 mandaps in Kishoreganj





The five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, will begin on October 20 and end on October 24.

According to district administration, the Durga Puja will be held in 62 Puja mandaps in Sadar Upazila, 18 in Karimganj, 18 in Pakunida, 14 in Hossainpur, 39 in Katiadi, 61 in Bajitpur, 35 in Kuliarchar, 24 in Bhairab, 37 in Itna, 20 in Mithamain, 46 in Austragram, 19 in Nikli and 17 in Tarail upazilas. Of these, 11 are personal puja mandaps.

Earlier, a preparatory meeting with Hindu Community leaders and others to celebrate the festival peacefully was held in the conference room of Deputy Commissioner (DC) office on October 5. It was chaired by DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad.

Among others, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Russal Sheikh, Civil Surgeon Dr Saiful Islam, Additional DC (General) Rubel Mahmud, Government Pleader Bijoy Shankor Roy, District Mahila Awami League General Secretary (GS) Bilkis Begum, Zilla Mahila Parishad President Advocate Maya Bhowmik, District Puja Udjapon Parishad GS Prodip Kumar Sarker, and Sadar Upazila Puja Udjapon Parishad GS Pallab Kor spoke at the meeting.

An initiative has also been taken to provide uninterrupted power supply to Puja mandaps at night.



KISHOREANJ, Oct 7: This year Durga Puja will be held in 410 Puja mandaps in 13 upazilas of the district.The five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, will begin on October 20 and end on October 24.According to district administration, the Durga Puja will be held in 62 Puja mandaps in Sadar Upazila, 18 in Karimganj, 18 in Pakunida, 14 in Hossainpur, 39 in Katiadi, 61 in Bajitpur, 35 in Kuliarchar, 24 in Bhairab, 37 in Itna, 20 in Mithamain, 46 in Austragram, 19 in Nikli and 17 in Tarail upazilas. Of these, 11 are personal puja mandaps.Earlier, a preparatory meeting with Hindu Community leaders and others to celebrate the festival peacefully was held in the conference room of Deputy Commissioner (DC) office on October 5. It was chaired by DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad.Among others, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Russal Sheikh, Civil Surgeon Dr Saiful Islam, Additional DC (General) Rubel Mahmud, Government Pleader Bijoy Shankor Roy, District Mahila Awami League General Secretary (GS) Bilkis Begum, Zilla Mahila Parishad President Advocate Maya Bhowmik, District Puja Udjapon Parishad GS Prodip Kumar Sarker, and Sadar Upazila Puja Udjapon Parishad GS Pallab Kor spoke at the meeting.A decision was also taken to open a control room in the district and each upazila.An initiative has also been taken to provide uninterrupted power supply to Puja mandaps at night.