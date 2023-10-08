16 detained in murder cases in five districts





KHULNA: Police on Friday arrested five young men reportedly for killing a young painter in Sonadanga Police Station (PS) area of the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested persons are: Nazmus Sakib Zakariya, 28, Riyaz, 32, Bulu Patwari, 35, Akash Hawlader, 20, and Apon Kha 22, .

Deputy Police Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Mohammad Tazul Islam disclosed the information in a press briefing held in Sonadanga PS at around 12 pm on Friday.

During several drives, the law enforcers also recovered a one-shooter pistol and a bullet from their possession, he said.

Locals rescued him and admitted him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 8 pm while undergoing treatment.

Later on, a case was filed with Sonadanga PS against 17 named and 4 to 5 unnamed people, following a complaint lodged by the deceased's father Md Snowar Hossain.

Police conducted several drives in the city and arrested them from different areas, the police official added.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in killing of a schoolboy in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Habil Hossain, Rana Sheikh, residents of Sadar Upazila; and Md Rana, Samiur Islam Shuvo, and Emon Parmanik, of Bagatipara Upazila in the district.

The deceased schoolboy was Didarul Islam alias Mahfuz, 18, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Chakguash area under Bagatipara Upazila. He was a tenth grader at Takinagar Ideal School and College.

Superintendent of Police (SP) in Natore Md Tariqul Islam confirmed the information in a press briefing on Friday morning.

According to the case statement, Mahfuz used to drive an auto-rickshaw for rent. On Wednesday evening, he went out of his father's shop with his auto-rickshaw, but did not return home till late night. The family members tried to contact with him but could not be able as his phone was switched off for the whole night.

On Thursday morning, locals found him in critical condition with several injuries on his head at a mango orchard in Debnagar Christian Para area under Jamnagar Union of the upazila and took him to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Later on, the deceased's father Delwar Hossain filed a murder case with Bagatipara PS accusing several unnamed persons.

Following the murder case, several teams of police started investigation in this regard and arrested suspected Habil Hossain from Ibrahimpur Village in the upazila, said SP Tariqul Islam.

During primary questioning, he confessed to his crime and gave instruction to arrest the four other accused from Godra Bazar under Lalpur Upazila along with the stolen auto-rickshaw and blood sustained lethal weapon, he said.

"It is assumed that Mahfuz had an extramarital affair with the arrested Rana's wife and being enraged by this, Rana along with his cohorts hit the deceased with the lethal weapon and threw him in the mango orchard," said the police official.

However, investigations are going on and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the SP added.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police arrested a man, who reportedly killed his elder brother over land dispute in Raipur Upazila of the district, from Sadarghat area in the capital.

The arrested is Delwar Hossain Mridha, 50, younger brother of the deceased, a resident of Kabirhat area under Bamni Union in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sadarghat area of the upazila and arrested the accused on Monday. Later on, the arested was handed over to Raipura PS, said Shipon Barua, investigation officer of the case and officer-in-charge (OC) of the PS.

Earlier, Saiful Alam Mridha, 60, succumbed to his injuries while he was being shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after being attacked by his younger brother and other cohorts.

Later on, the deceased's wife Nasima Begum lodged a murder case with the PS accusing nine persons in connection with her husband's murder, the OC added.

Three accused of the case were arrested by police and drives are going on to arrest others, said Md Samsul Arefin, sub-inspector of the PS.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two persons for their alleged involvement with the murder of a construction worker in Rupganj Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Md Arman, 35, and Setul, 29. Both of them are residents of Chhatirchar Village under Nikli Upazila in Kishoreganj District.

RAB-11 Media Wing confirmed the matter in a press release on Monday.

According to the press release, acting on tip-off, a team of RAB-11 conducted a drive in Ashrafabad Road area of Madbar Bazar under Kamrangirchar PS in Dhaka, and arrested the duo.

Later on, the arrested persons were handed over to Rupganj PS for further action, the press release added.

According to the preliminary investigation, the two accused called Sumon at the night of September 19, 2023 and took him behind Palash coil factory and then, stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

A case was filed against unidentified people with the PS following a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother Nargis Begum.

CHATTOGRAM: Three people were arrested in different murder cases in the district recently.

Members of RAB arrested two more youths, who were allegedly involved in abduction and murder of Shibli Sadiq Hridoy, a college student of Raujan in the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Uchingthoi Marma, 23 and Kasai Ong Chowdhury, 36, residents of the upazila.

RAB-7 Commander Lt Colonel Md Mahbub Alam revealed this information at a press conference.

He said the accused abducted Hridoy for protesting against stealing chicken food from a poultry farm and killed him. Later on, they chopped body into pieces so that no one could identify the body.

In the afternoon of September 30, a team of the RAB arrested the accused Uchingthoi Marma from Patenga beach area.

After getting the information given by Uchingthoi, the elite force members then detained another accused Kasai Ong Chowdhury on the same day from the New Bridge area at around 5 pm.

RAB sources said that the arrested persons have given statements describing the murder during the interrogation.

Earlier on September 11 last, police recovered Hridoy's chopped body from the deep forest of Raujan in the district.

However, one of the accused, Umangching Marma, was killed in a mob attack while returning after recovering the body. Hriday was abducted 14 days before the body was found.

On the other hand, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) unearthed the mystery behind the killing of man, whose body parts were recovered from a luggage Patenga area of the district recently.

PBI Chattogram Metropolitan Zone Inspector Mohiuddin Selim said the law enforcers have identified the man through his fingerprint.

The deceased was identified as Md Hasan, 58, son of Sahab Mia, a resident of Boraitali area under Kathariya Union in Banshkhalil Upazila of the district.

The PBI official further said the law enforcers have also detained wife of the deceased Chhenowara Begum and their son Mostafiz in connection with the murder of Md Hasan. After the arrest, the PBI came to know about the reason behind the murder.

The official revealed that Hasan had no connection with his family members over the last 30 years. He returned to his family one year back. The dispute initiated among the family members after that over sharing deceased's huge property.

According to a plan, Chhenowar Begum and his two sons strangled Hasan to death and chopped the body into nine pieces recently. They put eight pieces except the head in a luggage and dumped it into the bush of a canal and the head in another place, said the PBI official Mohiuddin.

The PBI, however, continued their drive to arrest another son of the deceased.

Meanwhile, police recovered the body parts of the deceased man from inside the luggage in Patenga area of the district on the next day and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the PBI official added.



