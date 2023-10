Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan

The United States Geological Survey said the epicentre was 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the region's largest city Herat, and was followed by seven aftershocks with magnitudes between 4.6 and 6.3.



Crowds of residents fled buildings in the city at around 11:00 am (0630 GMT) as the quakes began, lasting just under three hours.

"We were in our offices and suddenly the building started shaking," 45-year-old Herat resident Bashir Ahmad told AFP.



"Wall plasters started to fall down and the walls got cracks, some walls and parts of the building collapsed."



"I am not able to contact my family, network connections are disconnected. I am too worried and scared, it was horrifying," he said.



Men, women and children stood out in the wide streets, away from tall buildings, in the moments after the first quake and remained wary of returning to homes as aftershocks continued.



"The situation was very horrible, I have never experienced such a thing," said 21-year-old student Idrees Arsala, the last to safely evacuate his classroom as the quakes began. �AFP

