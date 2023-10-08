Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 11:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

World in shock after attacks on Israel

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

PARIS, Oct 7: Countries around the world have condemned a wave of Palestinian attacks on Israel by land, sea and air that have left at least 40 dead and hundreds wounded on Saturday, according to Israeli medics.

"We are at war," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, vowing severe retaliation after the surprise assault by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Here is a roundup of the reactions:

United States
The United States condemned the attack by "Hamas terrorists" against Israel.

"The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians," a White House statement said, adding that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was in close contact with Israeli officials.

"We stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," it added.
 
Iran
A senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed support for the attack, calling it a "proud operation".

"We support this operation," Yahya Rahim Safavi said, quoted by ISNA news agency.

Safavi expressed backing for the Palestinian militants "until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem".

At a parliament session on Saturday, Iranian lawmakers chanted "Down with Israel", "Down with America" and "Welcome Palestine", according to a video published by the Tasnim news agency.

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said: "The Kingdom calls for an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides, protection of civilians, and self-control".

"The Kingdom is reminded of its repeated warnings of the dangers of an explosive situation as a result of the continued occupation and deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights," it added.

UN
The UN's human rights chief Volker Turk said: "I call for an immediate stop to the violence, and appeal to all sides and key countries in the region to de-escalate to avoid further bloodshed."

He said he was "deeply concerned at reports that Israeli civilians have been taken hostage".

EU
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said "I unequivocally condemn the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel."

"It is terrorism in its most despicable form. Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks," she said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said "this horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing. The EU expresses its solidarity with Israel in these difficult moments."

He added: "News of civilians taken as hostages in their homes or to Gaza are appalling. This is against international law. Hostages must be released immediately".

Russia
Russia's foreign ministry called for an "immediate ceasefire".

"We call on the Palestinian and Israeli sides to immediately cease fire, renounce violence, show the necessary restraint and -- with the help of the international community -- establish a negotiation process aimed at establishing a comprehensive, lasting and long-awaited peace," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
 
Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country is fending off a Russian invasion, said Israel had an "indisputable" right to defend itself.

"Terror is always a crime, not just against one country or specific victims, but against humanity as a whole," he said.

Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Israel and Palestinians to avoid further escalation.

"We invite all parties to act reasonably and to stay away from impulsive steps that raise tensions," said Erdogan, who strongly supports the Palestinian cause.

France
France expressed "full solidarity with Israel and the victims" and underscored "its absolute rejection of terrorism and its commitment to Israel's security".

President Emmanuel Macron said he "firmly condemns" the attacks.

Germany
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Israel "has our full solidarity" and "the right, guaranteed by international law, to defend itself against terrorism".

Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "shocked" by the attacks.

"Israel has an absolute right to defend itself," he said.

India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country stood "in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour".

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel," Modi said.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan
New York judge orders hold on canceling Trump's business licenses
World in shock after attacks on Israel
Punjab caretakers order jail trials of May 9 suspects
US is pushing Russia 'toward using' nuclear weapons by arming Ukraine: Lukashenko
Over 3,000 tourists stranded in Sikkim amid flash floods
India flood toll hits 56, army warns on stray munitions
Putin says skipped BRICS summit to avoid ‘political show’


Latest News
Couple, minor child burnt in N'ganj gas leak fire
Multiple quakes in Afghanistan kills 'about 120'
India and Australia commence campaigns with blockbuster clash
Dhaka’s air quality ‘unhealthy’ for 3 consecutive days
Israeli air strikes on Gaza: Palestinian death toll climbs to 232
South Africa clinch 102-run victory against Sri Lanka
Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions
Motorcyclist killed in Moulvibazar road mishap
Younger son 'involved in murder of father' remanded
Supreme Court operation resumes Sunday after vacation
Most Read News
Putin says skipped BRICS summit to avoid ‘political show’
Impacts of 4IR on Bangladesh
State appeals to extend Adilur, Elan's jail term
Miraz thanks Shakib after being Player of the Match
Shakib overtakes his 'sir'
Soft opening of Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal
At least 198 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza
Bangladesh to become int'l aviation hub for its location: PM
Bangladesh bowl Afghanistan out for 156
The Obstacle Is the Way
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft